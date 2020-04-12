Over 50 cars parked in the lot outside Strong Tower Christian Church Sunday to welcome Easter with a drive-in church service.
“We wanted to bring everyone together but keep everyone safe at the same time,” said Darren Gerald, senior pastor at Strong Tower.
The congregation hasn’t met in person since March due to COVID-19, but per guidelines detailed by Maryland State Police, drive-in services are allowed as long as attendees stay in their vehicles, no vehicle has more than 10 people in it and attendees don’t physically interact with church staff and leadership by, for example, taking collection via a basket.
Gerald said the church was aware of other churches doing drive-in services, particularly in Florida, and then they purchased a system to stream the service on AM radio.
“We were away and going after that,” he said.
Typically, Easter Sunday would include two services, one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. Gerald said both would be well attended, with a total of about 430 people for the day.
Sunday was different, but the church still had two services.
“Much about the church is community,” Gerald said. “While we can’t hug and shake hands and do those sorts of things, I think it’s just encouraging for us to be able to come together and to fellowship and see one another.”
He said seeing people strengthens the church and lifts spirits.
Desideria Green is a member of the church and said she’s missed it. Green parked in the front row at the service.
“I miss being with the congregation and singing with the congregation,” she said. “It’s very different when you’re all together. The spirit of the Lord is there, no matter where you are, but … the corporate praise is just awesome.”
Green said it was important to gather, especially on Easter, to spend time with likeminded people.
“It’s a sense of family, love, no judgment,” she said. “It’s very important, especially during these times.”
Prior to the service, Green said she thought it would be “glorious.”
“We’re celebrating the risen savior and the corporate praise together is going to be awesome,” she said.
And not just awesome for her. Green said Strong Tower and other churches would bring in more people and more humanity towards others on Sunday.
She pointed to the food drive Strong Tower was accepting donations for, in partnership with Difference Makers Church in Mount Airy.
Food was put outside people’s vehicles, picked up and will later be sanitized before being given to those in need.
“The joy of the Lord is our strength and he’s willing to accept anybody into his family no matter what you’ve done, what you haven’t done and his message is love,” Green said.
Randy and Patty Miller also attended the service. Randy Miller is part of the church leadership team.
“We’re just looking forward to gathering together,” he said. “We’ve been doing a lot of this virtually, you know, but to make the effort to be a part of something together … it influences each of us that we are together in this and we’re doing it differently, which means it’s a challenge but we’ve risen to the challenge.”
Miller said the most important thing about Easter is reflecting on the resurrection of Jesus and “the salvation that he brought to us.”
“Today’s not about the Easter bunny,” he said, adding that it’s important and powerful to feel connected and be a part of the community of worship while abiding by the guidelines.
Gerald said he was very grateful that Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders still allow churches to meet in some way.
“We are strong together,” he said.
There were several precautions in place Sunday, including that no more than 10 people were in the facility at a time, people were encouraged to use the bathroom at home and people assisting in parking stood at a distance from one another.
Travis Scott, high school ministry director at Strong Tower, said gathering together is always a good idea.
“The thing about being a Christian is … you don’t want to be in it by yourself,” he said. “It’s a very family oriented kind of thing. It's community. It’s us depending on one another so being distanced can be very difficult.”
He said it was a big deal for the congregation to be able to come together on Easter and celebrate.
“I think it’s going to lift the spirits of everyone,” Scott said.
As for what people take away from the service, Scott said that the main message is believing.
“Us being saved is not something that we need to do, right, it’s not our efforts, it is not our good works, it is not us praying X amount of times or anything like that. That's not what saved us. What Jesus did on the cross, that’s what saved us. The only thing we need to do is believe,” he said.
The celebration may have looked different, a shift from hugs and handshakes to flashing headlights and hands raised through sunroofs, but Scott said he was grateful that Gerald was willing to put the “crazy idea” together.
Gerald said Easter is all about hope.
“We need hope right now,” he said. “We must care for one another, love one another and be respectful of one another but we’re preaching hope.”
