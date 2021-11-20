The miracle of speech is one that most of us have taken for granted. Because our brains are communication centers, we learn language from those around us, almost unconsciously. Some children from a very early age actually listen for and mimic new words attempting to use them in a similar or new context. Others seem to have difficulty with pronunciation and need help to learn the way to make some sounds that are required.
Spoken language is one of the unique characteristics of humanity. Other animals may respond to certain sounds or routines that communicate information, but the use of words to connect with other people is a gift of God.
It is no coincidence that God’s communication with his people uses words. It is fitting that the whole record of God’s relationship with us is called God’s Word. In the beginning, God spoke the world into being. The creative power of God in Genesis is explained in terms of God’s speaking. At each stage, God said, “Let there be … and there was … And God saw that [it] was good (Genesis 1).”
Jesus Christ is the Word in human form (incarnate). The Gospel of John begins, “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God (John 1:1-2).”
Words are important. They can be used to heal or to wound. The meanings of words are important if they are to be used to build and not to undermine relationships. One of the hurtful things people can do is to change the meanings of words to include or exclude certain individuals or groups. Those who aren’t “in the know” may be laughed at or humiliated by the scorn of others who use the term in a different sense. Words can also be used with another implied meaning in order to advance an agenda in a different direction. We may agree to something we think we understand, only to find out later that a different meaning was being used to which we would not have agreed.
The Bible tells of a time of civil war in Israel between the Gileadites and the Ephraimites. The two tribes pronounced the word for a flowing stream of water, shibboleth, differently. One used a sh sound and the other an s sound. The defeated Ephraimites trying to escape were tested with that word. Those who didn’t pass the test were killed (Judges 12:5-6). Modern armies have used similar code words to confuse or identify the enemy.
In the world today, language is being manipulated to confuse people about their values and beliefs. One seemingly minor alteration is the traditional name of our day for thanking God for his blessings. Thanksgiving Day is based on the historical fact that the early settlers in Massachusetts took a week to celebrate with their Native American friends the first harvest in their colony and their survival of a year of winter with illness and hard work. Their colony was established on their faith in God and their desire to be able to worship him freely. They staked everything they had on their beliefs that the God of the Bible; the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob; and God’s Son, Jesus Christ, had promised to provide for them and prosper them as they left their persecutors in Europe and established a place of freedom of worship.
It is deceitful and demeaning to all people of faith to refer to Thanksgiving Day as Turkey Day. “Pardoning” a turkey seems to be harmless fun, but it detracts from the real meaning of thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving and praise to God are appropriate reasons to gather with family and friends to strengthen relationships. We express our appreciation to those we are indebted to for love and encouragement throughout the year. May our acknowledgment of our dependence on God for the blessings of life be more than a thank-you for the food. May we spend some time thinking about the goodness of God and share some of those thoughts with one another.
Louise Parsons is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
