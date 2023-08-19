‘Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you ... that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He arose again the third day, according to the Scriptures’ (1 Corinthians 15:1, 3-4).
The essential truths of the Christian gospel is that Christ died for us, was buried and arose from the dead on the third day. This is the greatest “good news” that has ever been proclaimed.
When someone gives us “good news, bad news,” we usually expect a bit of good news and a lot of bad news. We tend to forget the good and lament over the bad. And with all of the bad news coming at us from the media outlets, there is a heartfelt desire to hear something positive and uplifting.
The word of God can be trusted to give us the truth of both, of what is negative and what is positive. Romans 5:8 tells us “While we were yet sinners [negative], Christ died for us [positive].” Isaiah 53:5-6 proclaims the same message: “He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement of our peace was upon Him and with His stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; We have turned every one to his own way” (negative) “and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all” (positive).
Romans 6:23 relays the bad news first: “For the wages of sin is death,” followed by good news: “but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” By accepting God’s gift, we receive the greatest good news, outweighing the bad news, the wonderful offer of salvation purchased for us by Christ. Romans 5:20 declares, “Where sin abounded, grace did much more abound.”
Titus 3:5 teaches the same truth, first the bad news: “Not by works of righteousness which we have done”. The rest of this verse offers God’s provision for our salvation, which is good news, “but according to His mercy He saved us, by the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit.”
Salvation is free to us, but it is not cheap. It cost Christ his life, but because of his great love for us, he willingly died on Calvary’s cross to purchase our redemption. Each of us may receive this gift of salvation by accepting Christ as our Savior. “If you will confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus, and shall believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you shall be saved” (Romans 10:9).
When Christ was crucified, two criminals were also crucified with him. One of the criminals acknowledged his sinful condition compared to the innocence of Jesus: “We receive the due reward of our deeds: but this Man [referring to Christ] has done nothing amiss” (Luke 24:41). The criminal cried out to Jesus, “Lord, remember me when you come into your kingdom” (Luke 24:42). Dying on his own cross, this criminal heard the greatest message of assurance he had ever heard when Jesus responded, “Truly I say unto you, Today you shall be with me in paradise” (Luke 24:43).
While the bad news is all around us, let us focus on the abundant wonderful news provided for us by the savior, Jesus Christ.
The Rev. L. Samuel Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since 1962. He is still involved in pulpit supply in various churches. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Thurmont and have two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
(1) comment
“Salvation is free to us…”
Not true, as you noted at the end of the paragraph: “If you will confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus, and shall believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you shall be saved”
One is required to give up one’s intellectual freedom, abjure reason, and submit to the whims of a tyrant for the rest of one’s life. That’s hardly “free”.
