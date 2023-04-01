Space NASA Webb Telescope (copy)

The James Webb Space Telescope captured this image of the star Wolf-Rayet 124, center, in June 2022. A surrounding nebula is made of material cast off from the aging star in random ejections, and from dust produced in the ensuing turbulence. The telescope photographed the rare and fleeting phase of the star on the cusp of death.

 NASA, STScI

Somewhere in the vastness of the cosmos, there are planets resembling Earth. And on these planets live other versions of you, who have made radically different life choices.

So says the theory of the multiverse. It posits that our universe is but one among myriad other universes, some of which are populated by our doppelgangers.

