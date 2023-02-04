Some friends and I have been trying to increase our understanding of what God is like. There are many wonderful books written about his nature and attributes, but God, because he is God, cannot be fully understood by his creation.
We can read what others have written. We have the scriptures in the Bible and the Torah to tell us how God interacted with great men like Abraham and Moses. His greatest revelation of himself was sending Jesus Messiah to live among humankind. He came to show by his words and actions what the Creator of the Universe intends and expects of his faithful people. However, knowing God is very different from knowing about him.
One of Jesus’ teachings was that we should become like little children. I remember my wonderful childhood in rural Pennsylvania. The summer was a glorious time for the neighborhood children. Our family had to help Mom in the morning to pick vegetables or fruit from the garden. Then we helped her to shell peas by the bushel, snap beans and shuck corn so that she could put them into Mason jars to preserve for the winter. Our friends would sometimes be impatient waiting for us and would gather around to help finish our chores so we could go with them to play.
All the children learned something about the discipline of work and the freedom of play. We also learned to keep our ears tuned for the call which may come for us to return home for lunch, a rest, or just to check in to reassure our parents that all was well.
God delights in training us to be workers in the harvest of the world. As new creatures who have turned our lives over to God, we have the opportunity and joy of getting to know him. When some young men approached Jesus down by the Jordan River asking where he lived, Jesus recognized their hunger to know Him and simply said, “Come and see.”
The secret of knowing God is to spend time with Him, to turn ourselves over to him by accepting his control. Mary and Martha, sisters in Bethany learned the value of inviting Jesus to stay with them and their brother Lazarus. Hospitality was not the point. Having time to sit at the Master’s feet away from the dusty roads and throngs of people was precious. Of course, all those other people were important to Jesus, but they gained the blessing of His friendship.
God is calling each of us. The apostle Paul in his letter to the Romans reminds us that we are surrounded by evidence of God’s existence. If you have ever stopped to wonder about a beautiful sunrise, that is God’s call. It may seem distant, like our mother’s call when we are busy playing and don’t want to stop. You may have received a more direct call in something you heard or read, the benefit of Christian teaching, or an emptiness in the humdrum routine of your life. God is seeking each one of us to respond to him. He wants us to know him as our loving Father and faithful Friend.
People through the ages have tried to fill the void in their lives by making idols and worshiping the creation instead of the Creator. We often occupy our lives with things and work and people trying to find some meaning and significance in our existence. In the meantime, God is calling, following, and even protecting us from our own foolishness at times. There is no meaning or significance apart from what God has given us. He is the only one who can restore us to our rightful place in his plan and his story. Most astounding is the fact that the Creator of the Universe wants to have a relationship with each of us.
The prophet Isaiah said about God, “From of old no one has heard or perceived by the ear, no eye has seen a God besides you, who acts for those who wait for him” (Isaiah 64:4). If we just stop running and wait for God, he will rescue us and put us on the right path to knowing him.
Louise Parsons has been a follower of Jesus Christ for many years and in many places. She enjoys studying God’s word and sharing what she is learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.