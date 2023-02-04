Louise Parsons

Louise Parsons

 Courtesy photo

Some friends and I have been trying to increase our understanding of what God is like. There are many wonderful books written about his nature and attributes, but God, because he is God, cannot be fully understood by his creation.

We can read what others have written. We have the scriptures in the Bible and the Torah to tell us how God interacted with great men like Abraham and Moses. His greatest revelation of himself was sending Jesus Messiah to live among humankind. He came to show by his words and actions what the Creator of the Universe intends and expects of his faithful people. However, knowing God is very different from knowing about him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription