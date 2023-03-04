Recently I had an inspiring conversation with a dear friend, a few of the details of which I have felt to share. I do so with care to properly preserve the anonymity of my friend but in a way that the lesson from the experience will be clear to the reader. Within this exchange, you will find a key to finding truth, guidance, peace, confidence and happiness in your life.
Some background will be important to understanding the circumstances of the discussion. My friend, whom I will refer to as Bill, had long been plagued by very difficult extended family circumstances. From Bill’s past were memories of betrayal, unfair treatment and misplaced judgement, and Bill felt to be at the receiving end of much of this negativity.
In recent weeks, the weight of these matters had really started to take a toll on him. One day, with the burden of these emotions bearing down, a relative of Bill from another state (and one of the key contributors to Bill’s family difficulties) reached out to ask for some assistance with a small matter. Bill’s gut reaction was to not only deny the request but to draft an email response explaining that it was inappropriate to ask for help from someone that had been the target of past indiscretions and ridicule. For whatever reason, Bill hesitated to send the email, and then we had our chance meeting, where our conversation eventually turned to the situation Bill was in and the email he intended to send.
Coincidentally (perhaps not), we had recently studied together a few chapters of the New Testament, Matthew 5-7, and Luke 6, as part of a scripture study program at our church. These are the chapters of the New Testament wherein is contained the record we have of the Savior’s famed “Sermon on the Mount.” It was in this sermon that Jesus began to reveal, to the people of his day, and to all since then, the higher laws. These higher laws are the laws that God, the father of us all, lives by and invites us to live by. His laws and ways heighten such teachings as “thou shalt not kill” to a higher level: “don’t be angry with others.” “An eye for an eye” is raised to “turn the other cheek,” and “love thy neighbor and hate thy enemy” is raised to “love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you.” Truly, those are higher laws and ways.
Bill and I discussed our reading and understanding of these passages, and we considered them in the context if the aforementioned predicament. Soon it became clear to us that within this situation was an opportunity to apply the teachings of the Savior. We reflected on this question: “If I were trying to do as Christ taught, what would I do?” The answer quickly became obvious to both of us. To Bill’s credit, his email was immediately revised, and help was offered to the extended (and offending) family member.
I have reflected much on this experience since then. It is one thing to read and study the scriptures, but it is an entirely different thing to live by them, to make day-to-day choices and to face life’s challenges by applying the truths and the principles that the scriptures teach. Yet, that seems to be the very purpose of God’s revealed word to us. Indeed, the words of God contained in the holy scriptures are “given by inspiration of God and [are] profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction” (2 Timothy 3:16, Holy Bible KJV).
Christ himself taught, in word and in deed, the expectation that all men should live “by every word that proceedeth forth out of the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4, Holy Bible KJV). In other words, the scriptures are meant to be used as a practical guidebook to life, a guidebook without which we are destined to error (Matthew 22:29, Holy Bible KJV).
When was the last time you used the scriptures to help you decide how to act or what to do? When was the last time you went to the scriptures for guidance from God for your life? In difficult moments, where on your “emergency contact” list do the scriptures and the words of God place? Are they first, fourth, last or absent from the list altogether?
Those like Bill who seek to know and apply the words of God in their lives have learned that doing so brings a peace, a reassurance and a confidence in one’s course of actions and decisions that are not attainable through alternative means. They search the scriptures and know that in applying them (working righteousness) they will receive a reward, “peace in this world, and eternal life in the world to come” (DC 59:23, Doctrine and Covenants). They have become “doers of the word, and not hearers only” (James 1:22, Holy Bible KJV).
For those that have yet to experiment with this, I invite you to “try the virtue of the word of God” (Alma 31:5, Book of Mormon) in your own life by searching for answers to your questions and seeking from the scriptures the guidance or wisdom you lack. Then, strive to apply what you learn. In so doing, you will become more familiar with the words of God and with his voice, your trust and faith in him will grow. You will also qualify for the Savior’s wondrous promise when he said, “If any man will do [God’s] will, he shall know of the doctrine, whether it be of God” (John 7:17, Holy Bible KJV). Finally, you will discover the peace and confidence I have been talking about, peace and confidence that will persist in the face of life’s challenges (Matthew 7:24-27, Holy Bible KJV).
Michael Turner serves as a counselor in the Frederick Stake Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frederick. He is also a professor at Mount St. Mary’s University.
