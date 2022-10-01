Louise Parsons

Louise Parsons

 Courtesy photo

The world has recently watched as Queen Elizabeth II’s crown, orb and sceptre were laid down. She has fulfilled her coronation vows to God and country to serve for all the days of her life.

It was striking that the symbols of her authority were not handed directly to her son but were yielded to God and laid on the altar of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The traditions of the British monarchy for centuries have acknowledged that all power and authority is granted by Jesus Christ, King of kings and Lord of lords.

