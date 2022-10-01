The world has recently watched as Queen Elizabeth II’s crown, orb and sceptre were laid down. She has fulfilled her coronation vows to God and country to serve for all the days of her life.
It was striking that the symbols of her authority were not handed directly to her son but were yielded to God and laid on the altar of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The traditions of the British monarchy for centuries have acknowledged that all power and authority is granted by Jesus Christ, King of kings and Lord of lords.
Queen Elizabeth knew her purpose in life and her responsibility to be an influence for good and for God as “Defender of the Faith.” She responded to the pressures of those she governed without compromising her own faith in God.
The scriptures of both Old and New testaments point to people whom God recognized as faithful leaders in their own time. One of the first mentioned, in the book of Genesis, was Noah. He probably endured the taunts and persecution of people who did not heed his calls for righteous living. The Bible says that God saw their wickedness and was sad that he had created mankind. However, “Noah found favor in the sight of the Lord … Noah was a righteous man, blameless in his generation” (Genesis 6:8-9 NRSV).
The writer of Hebrews also records, “By faith Noah, warned by God about events as yet unseen, respected the warning and built an ark to save his household; by this he condemned the world and became an heir to the righteousness that is in accordance with faith” (Hebrews 11:7 NRSV). His actions were the means God used to preserve life while cleansing the world of the evil that predominated.
God gave mankind a second chance. Noah’s obedience and perseverance resulted in the fulfillment of his purpose. In fact, we owe him our very existence.
There are many righteous people in the world today, but there is also great evil. We who know God must stand for truth every day of our lives. Each of us has a purpose to increase our knowledge of God and to lift up the name of Jesus. God’s forgiveness and the new birth are available to everyone.
It is true that everyone can see the handiwork of God in creation. Some people will see the power of God in changed lives of those who accept Jesus as the Lord of their lives. However, we must also be ready to tell others about the availability of the forgiveness of sin and reconciliation with God by faith in Jesus.
In many ways, people have closed their eyes to the beauty of creation and the existence of our Creator. They have plugged their ears, literally and figuratively, and are filling their minds with the messages of atheism and postmodern relativism, worshiping the idols of selfishness and personal fulfillment. The ego has become the lord of modern lives. Most people are not looking for their God-given life purpose but rather for what society and life owes them. Truth has been exchanged for lies and lies accepted as truth. Sadly, it is prevalent even in some churches and theological seminaries.
The Gospels tell of Jesus’ sadness over his rejection by Israel’s religious leaders and people. Although they had been waiting for the Messiah, they did not recognize him when he came. Their preconceived ideas of the kind of liberator they wanted blinded them to the actual presence of God’s “anointed one.” Jesus fulfilled the scriptures, which they claimed to know, but they did not want to be forgiven and rescued from their sins. They did not want to be reconciled to God. They liked their statuses and their definitions of their role and purpose in life.
God was about to shake up their ideas even more.
This Messiah could not be eliminated by execution on a Roman cross. Jesus Christ could not be held nor silenced by the grave. The world was changed by his life, his death and especially by his resurrection, but mankind continues to rebel against God’s mercy and love.
The next cataclysmic event in God’s history of the world is on the horizon. Our highest purpose is to know God and to have a relationship with Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit. It is time for us to focus on studying and sharing the word of God, to know the truth that is Jesus Christ, and fulfill your life purpose.
Louise Parsons is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
