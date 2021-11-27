On Nov. 19, Sikhs from all over the world celebrated the life and legacy of Guru Nanak D ev Ji.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a man who introduced the concept of “one.” Guru Nanak Dev Ji started not just a religion, but paved a path to living a righteous life based off of three pillars of Sikhism: Naam Japna (meditating on God’s name), Kirat Karni (earning an honest living) and Vand Chhakna (selfless service). Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of Sikhism, or lifelong learner, which was created around 1469.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji meditated on Ik Onkar, or one God. Meditation, or Naam Japna, is noted as one of the pillars of Sikhism. Meditating on God’s name enables us to maintain a calm state of mind. Having a calm state of mind allows us to overcome trials and tribulations that we may face in life.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji states in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book): “Build the raft of meditation and self-discipline, to carry you across the river. There will be no ocean, and no rising tides to stop you; this is how comfortable your path shall be.”
Meditating on God’s name enables us to see all beings with God’s light and eliminate anger, hatred and jealousy. Guru Nanak Dev Ji states: “Meditating on the Glories of the Lord, the heart-lotus blossoms radiantly.”
Additionally, Meditating on God’s name wards off fear: “Remembering the Lord in meditation, all fears are dispelled.”
Guru Nanak Dev Ji guided Sikhs to meditate on God’s name at all times.
The second pillar of Sikhism is Kirat Karni, or earning an honest living. Guru Nanak Dev Ji wanted Sikhs to earn an honest living, which also is obtained by meditating on God’s Name.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji states: “One who works for what he eats, and gives some of what he has — O Nanak, he knows the Path.”
Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspired all Sikhs to work and earn money in a way that will lead them and keep them on a righteous path. He found that when meditating on God’s name, one learns how to work diligently and earns his way to God. He states: “Those who have meditated on the Naam, the Name of the Lord, and departed after having worked by the sweat of their brows. O Nanak, their faces are radiant in the Court of the Lord, and many are saved along with them!”
Earning an honest living plays a key role in living a righteous life.
The third pillar of Sikhism is Vand Chhakna or giving back through selfless service. Giving back was something that Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent his life doing.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji states: “In the midst of this world, do seva (community service), and you shall be given a place of honor in the Court of the Lord.”
From a young age, Guru Nanak Dev Ji did community service and gave back to those in need. While meditating on God’s name, he believed that everything belongs to God, everything is “tera” or “yours.” He used the number 13 or “tera” to refer to everything belonging to God. Guru Nanak Dev Ji said that everything is God’s, therefore we must serve others, give to others, share with others, and always participate in selfless service.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji instilled the three pillars of Sikhism into the hearts and minds of Sikhs throughout the world. The selfless service done by Sikhs across the globe continues even today, more than 500 years later. Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s three pillars help us live a righteous path.
Simarjeet Kaur Sandhu is a graduate of Hood College and an English as a Second Language teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools. She is the author of the Simran and Sehaj book series that is geared toward raising awareness for the Sikh community and creating more multicultural books for classrooms across the U.S.
