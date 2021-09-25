Our lives are governed by laws, rules and regulations. There are societal rules for speed limits, paying taxes, noise ordinances and parking between the lines. These standards are created by men and women in government and are meant to be for our protection and for the good of the people. Obedience to the rules contributes to our safety and happiness.
In May, I had the opportunity to fish with two of my sons in San Diego. While my sons have lots of fishing experience, this was the first time they would be fly-lining live sardines as bait. The combination of lightweight tackle and hard-fighting bluefin tuna make it difficult fish to catch.
As I considered the advice to give my sons on this particular day, I came up with lots of fishing rules to teach them. I realized it would be too much to teach my sons all the rules at once, so I decided to focus on only two. The first was to “keep your thumb off the spool.” The second was to “keep your line directly in front of you.”
When bluefin tuna are initially hooked, they show an awesome display of power. It’s not uncommon for a tuna to make multiple runs, rapidly pulling out 100 yards or more of line on each run. Watching the line strip off the reel so fast makes it tempting to put your thumb on the spool of line to slow the fish down. Typically, this approach adds too much stress to the line, and the line breaks.
While the boat stays mostly stationary, the fish are always swimming. When a fish is hooked, they will swim in all directions to escape capture. With multiple fishermen hooked up at once, fishermen are constantly moving around the boat and it’s difficult to keep your line from tangling with another’s line. Moving, so your line is directly in front of you, makes it easier to see if you should go under or over the person next to you to avoid the tangle.
Focusing on these two rules, which are most important, brought us success on the trip.
God’s rules are called commandments and are moral standards. Jesus was asked, “Which is the greatest commandment in the law?” He replied, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.” (Matthew 22:36-39)
According to the Savior’s response, love is of greatest importance. A greater abundance of love can help solve many of the issues that plague our society. With love comes better understanding. When we demonstrate love, we have genuine concern, and it’s easier to help one another.
Most people profess to love God. It can be challenging sometimes to love our neighbor. The term “neighbor” applies to everyone, including our enemies. If we don’t approve of people’s actions, their political beliefs, their sports team affiliations, etc., we are still required to love them. The Apostle John declared, “If a man say, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar.” (1 John 4:20) Loving God and our neighbor must be inseparably connected.
We can best demonstrate our love for God by keeping his commandments. And we can show our love for God and neighbor through charitable acts of service. We learn in Mosiah 2:17, “When ye are in the service of your fellow beings, ye are only in the service of your God.”
Just as service is a natural consequence of love, so is love a natural consequence of service. “Husbands, serve your wives. Wives, serve your husbands. Husbands and wives, serve your children. And to all we say, serve God and neighbor.” (Robert F. Orton)
There are countless ways we can serve others. One great way is by remembering them. Sending well wishes to someone by sending a text message, writing a letter, making a phone call or dropping off a treat in person is always welcome. If you are looking for other suggestions, download the JustServe app from the AppStore. There, you can search for meaningful local service opportunities.
Near the end of his mortal ministry, Jesus stressed to his disciples, as he had loved them, they also should love one another. “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.” (John 13:35)
It’s my hope we can follow the perfect example of Jesus Christ and serve one another. If we focus on what is most important, love, we can bless the lives of others and ourselves. In doing so, I promise your life will be full and happy.
John Magee is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is currently serving as a counselor in the Frederick Stake Presidency. He is married to the love of his life, Stephanie. They have four children, who are all grown up. John’s occupation is selling software to the government, and he still enjoys fishing when he gets a chance.
