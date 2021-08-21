The open house, youth devotional and rededication of the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed because of COVID-19 — will now take place in 2022.
A media day for the renovated temple will take place on April 18, 2022, followed by private tours for invited guests from April 19 to 27. A two-month public open house will then run from April 28 through June 4 (except for Sundays). Open house ticket information is available at dc temple.org.
The youth devotional will be held on June 18, followed by the temple rededication on June 19 in three sessions. The youth devotional and rededication will be broadcast for all congregations within the Washington, D.C., temple district.
“This is a great occasion for us to open the doors of the temple for our friends, members of the Washington, D.C., community, people and partners of all faiths and backgrounds to come and join us and to experience the beauty and peace that is the temple of the Lord,” said Aaron Sherinian, director of media for the temple open house committee.
The temple, which first opened in 1974, closed in March 2018 for a significant renovation. Mechanical, electrical, plumbing and lighting systems throughout the 160,000-square-foot structure have been refreshed, in addition to other work done to refurbish and renovate the temple.
At the news conference, Maryland Secretary of State, John C. Wobensmith, presented a special citation on behalf of Gov. Larry Hogan, recognizing the opportunity for “people from around the world to view this beautiful and sacred landmark” during the upcoming open house.
Dan Holt, project manager for the temple renovation project, said the inside of the temple maintains its same midcentury motif with an added 21st-century flair to make it “more maintainable, more modern, and really relevant for today.”
“Our hope,” Holt added, “is that both the design of the building and the materials and equipment that we put in are going to last another 50 to 100 years — and do so efficiently and effectively.”
The groundbreaking for the temple in Kensington was Dec. 7, 1968. President Spencer W. Kimball dedicated the temple on Nov. 19 to 22, 1974. The temple serves Latter-day Saints in Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The temple was opened to the public from Sept. 17 to Oct. 19, 1974, and more than 750,000 visitors toured the building.
The ceremonies within each temple teach the purpose of life and unite families, past and present.
“I’m hoping that people will come to the temple and realize that even though we’ve been apart for the last year, the temple is something that reminds us that we’re all connected, we’re all together because we’re all children of God,” Sherinian said.
