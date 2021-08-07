History has demonstrated time and again that large groups of people can be easily controlled or manipulated by efforts to unify them in fear or anger against something or someone. The rise of Nazi Germany, the regimes of Stalin and Mao, and the Rwandan Genocide are modern examples (four from dozens that could be highlighted) of an age-old strategy to get otherwise-good people to make terrible decisions — or at least to become complacent as others around them make terrible decisions.
Like it or not, these same strategies exist today, though the circumstances through which they are exerted seem more ubiquitous. Up until the late 20th century, the ability to become an impetus for fear and anger largely belonged to those with power and advertising capabilities — the means to become a public voice. Today’s technology has given the common person a voice that can be heard globally. And so, while on one hand we have access to truths that negate fear-causing and anger-causing propaganda, we are also exposed to relentless waves of information to sift through. As individuals (perhaps even more so when we realize we have a global voice), we, too, may try to use fear or anger to influence people to side with us, to see things our way, regardless of which side of an argument we choose to stand on.
For example, have you ever felt fear, due to information from friends, family or even random people, about getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Have you ever felt fear, due to information from friends, family or even random people, about not getting the COVID vaccine? See what I mean?
Perhaps it was with a vision of what the future would hold that Christ gave his parting counsel to his disciples using these words: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:27, KJV).
Christ’s strategy with his followers was different. He did not want them to feel fear, he wanted them to feel peace; he did not want them to be angry with others, he wanted them to love one another (I have written about the latter in a previous column). He did not try to manipulate their choices and behavior for the sake of controlling them. Controlling behavior and choices was not, nor ever will be, his objective. God does not want to control us. To do so would completely undermine his grand designs for each of us and hinder the growth and development that he wants us to achieve in this life.
As one modern-day religious leader put it, “Our Heavenly Father’s goal in parenting is not to have his children do what is right; it is to have his children choose to do what is right and ultimately become like him” (Elder Dale G. Renlund, Choose You This Day, General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, October 2018). It is in the correct use of God-given agency, choosing the right because we want to (or perhaps even more so when we don’t want to), that we experience real personal growth.
So, how does God help us to know what to choose and to make good choices without using the coercive impetuses of fear and anger? He teaches truth. It is a wonderfully simple solution and one that we can both learn from and emulate in our own interactions. While the canon of scripture does not provide an answer as to whether you should get the COVID vaccine, it clearly conveys a pattern wherein God and his messengers teach truth and allow people to then choose for themselves. We can do the same! Instead of blindly accepting the opinions of others, we can seek out truth, analyze data and consult with subject matter experts. We can come to understand what is known and what is not known on any given topic. Once we have done so, we are enabled to make decisions for ourselves and are more immune and resistant to the manipulative influences of fear and anger. We are also more discerning of others’ efforts to use such tactics to influence us and our choices. Once enlightened by truth, we can propagate facts, not rumors or opinions, and thereby help others to make wise choices without resorting to fear-based and anger-based tactics.
I strongly believe the doctrine that claims the light of Christ “lighteth every [person] that cometh into the world” (John 1:9, KJV) and that this light enables all of us to know good from evil (Moroni 7:16, Book of Mormon; Another Testament of Jesus Christ). That innate ability to judge between right and wrong, to choose wisely despite the noise and confusion of our day, is greatly enhanced by the acquisition of truth. In this sense, truth — or “knowledge of things as they are, and as they were, and as they are to come” (Doctrine and Covenants 93:24) — is the great antidote to fear and a liberator of oppressed souls. Christ himself referred to this oppression, which must be an oppression caused at the very least by fear and ignorance, when he promised his disciples, “ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32, KJV).
Michael Turner serves as a counselor in the Frederick Stake Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frederick. He is also a professor at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Another truth-avoiding, emotionally swaying tactic, besides using fear, is using sex (often paired w/ fear.) For example, dating apps now have vaxxed & unvaxxed categories. Will a person be seen as more attractive, by making one choice over the other?
I'm 100% with you on truth/facts over emotional propaganda + lies (esp. lies by omission.)
Why are you cruising dating apps?
I'm not; (I'm not available.) Thanks for asking though.
What I really liked about this column was how the author showed that belief in a god isn’t necessary to know right from wrong, to avoid fear and anger, and to behave morally. Yes, it is possible to be good without God.
If you’re good, you’re not without Him. But no, belief is not required.
Gods aren’t required either. Were you deliberately intending to be so incredibly offensive or did you not notice that you were?
***History has demonstrated time and again that large groups of people can be easily controlled or manipulated by efforts to unify them in fear or anger against something or someone.***………Boy, that sentence struck me the instant I read it. This was Trump’s tactic from the beginning. Fear of the Brown murders and rapists. Fear of the Muslim Terrorists. Fear of the BLM Rioters. Anger at the “libtards” and their “Socialist” agenda. And Hate and Demonization of all of the above. A large group of people controlled and manipulated by Fear and Anger by Donald John Trump. Profound.
