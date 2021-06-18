Calvary Lutheran Church will host Vacation Bible School this summer for kids in fourth through sixth grades.
The school will be held entirely outdoors from 9 a.m. to noon July 12 to 16. Meals and activities will be allergy inclusive.
The Rocky Railway theme will teach children how Jesus' power pulls us through, helps us do difficult things, gives us hope and shows us how to be good friends.
This year’s service project for the community will be a collection of pet food and supplies for the Morgan Chapel Pet Pantry.
Register is required in advance at calvarylutheranmd.net or by calling 410-489-5280.
Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.
—
Catoctin View Church will host Vacation Bible School throughout July for kids age 5 to 15.
Four sessions will run throughout the month: July 5 to 9, July 12 to 16, July 19 to 23 and July 26 to 30. Each Bible school session runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The schools will include praise and workshop time, arts and crafts, math tutoring, gardening, field trips, recreational games and sports.
Catoctin View Church is at 15601 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Thurmont.
Call 786-863-7533 for details.
—
Taylorsville United Methodist Church will hold its Vacation Bible Camp from July 26 to 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.
The camp is based on the Israelites escape from Egypt and their adventures as they pushed toward the promised land. Bible camp tribes will experience some of the same trials in the "Wilderness Escape" program and learn to trust God. Pack up and saddle your camel as we follow Moses to the Promise Land!
The church is located at 4356 Ridge Road, Mount Airy. Call 410-875-4101, email taylorsvilleumcmd@gmail.com, or go to taylorsvilleumc.org for more information.
