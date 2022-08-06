What is Vand Chakkna?
Likely, a set of words that are unfamiliar to most Frederick News-Post readers.
Vand Chakkna, in its most basic definition, means “to share” — an easy concept to grasp, but one that has a meaning far greater.
Let’s look at a verse that talks about Vand Chakkna. In the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy book of the Sikhs, Bhai Gurdas Ji, a spiritual teacher, writes, “The Gurus of the Sikhs inspire the Sikhs of the Guru to serve. Serving the holy congregation they receive the fruit of happiness. Sweeping and spreading the sitting mats they bathe in the dust of the holy congregation. They bring unused pitchers and fill them with water. They bring sacred food and distribute it among others and eat.”
“To share” — an easy concept to grasp, but let’s look at a recent example of how Sikhs share and the importance of embedding this concept in our daily lives. On July 17, my nonprofit organization, Hands2Inspire, held Kisaan Day or Farmer’s Day at Clark’s Elioak Farm in Ellicott City. We are a small organization, but we wanted to share with the the farm and its visitors. This event was also intended to pay tribute to Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu or Moosewala, a young man who used his music to raise awareness for the injustices done to Sikhs and other minority groups in Punjab, India. He was assassinated in May. Shubhdeep Singh Moosewala shared, and we wanted to continue his legacy.
We were able to provide 40 attendees with free admission to Clark’s Elioak Farm. All additional attendees would have to pay their own admission ticket. Like all kisaans (farmers) across the world, we wanted to share with everyone, so we told the Clark family that we would provide free food to every person who came out to their farm that day. We wanted to share. We wanted to implement Vand Chakkna into our ongoing mission. There was no way of predicting how many people would come. We had 40 attendees registered, but how many more people would come? And how many farm goers would be there, along with the farm staff?
In Sikhism, when we embed Vand Chakkna in our everyday lives, we believe that Waheguru (God) provides; that Waheguru will make it happen. We said we were going to provide food, and we needed to ensure that each and every person that attended Kisaan Day received food. It was then that Waheguru provided.
At 10 p.m. July 3, we received our first sponsors for the event. Busy Minds Daycare and DMV Robo Entertainment donated money to allow 20 more attendees. Our numbers were growing, which meant we needed more food.
The next morning, I texted a friend and asked if she knew how we could find sponsors. She said, “You are a nonprofit. Take your tax ID and flier and ask around.” And so we did.
Our first stop was Giant Food at 1700 Kingfisher Drive in Frederick. I went in and asked for the manager, and it seemed as though a miracle had just occurred. The Giant Food donated water, soda, chips and a full sheet cake in honor of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. This was just the beginning to the list of businesses and restaurants that shared, the ones that understand the meaning of Vand Chakkna.
We began going from business to business. Soon we had donations from Dominos of Urbana, MOD Pizza of Frederick, Costco of Frederick, Wegmans, Food Lion and Weis. These businesses are all in Frederick County, and they knew that the event was out of their district, but the location wasn’t an issue at all. They wanted to share, and it was clear that Waheguru had provided.
We also wanted children to have the opportunity to learn about Sidhu Moosewala and Punjab. We created coloring sheets, and Print@Hood graciously donated copies to provide at the event.
We also reached out to other businesses that were closer to the farm, and again, Waheguru was with us. Two Subway restaurants donated eight sub platters and two cookie platters. Two Indian restaurants, India Palace and Royal Taj, donated food. Two days before the event, Aneja Distributers, who are the regional distributors of Nanak foods, found out about the event and served Mango Lassi, Badam Milk (almond milk), Indian sweets and much more. A family from Virginia opened their own lemonade stand, Amrit & Armaan’s Lemonade Stand, and served cold, sweet lemonade.
In Sikhism, when you believe in Vand Chakkna, and you share with your heart, Waheguru provides. Because of the blessings that the event received that day, we were able to provide food to more than 150 people. And each food item was served with blessings. That is Vand Chakkna!
Simarjeet Kaur Sandhu is a graduate of Hood College and an English as a Second Language teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools. She is the author of the Simran and Sehaj book series that is geared toward raising awareness for the Sikh community and creating more multicultural books for classrooms across the U.S.
