There’s a story about a farmer who did not believe in God and had no regard for spiritual things. He expressed his views by writing to the editor of his local newspaper, who was a Christian. He declared: “I plowed my fields this year on Sunday. I ran the disc and fertilized them on Sunday. I planted them on Sunday. I cultivated them on Sunday and I reaped them on Sunday. This October I had the biggest crop I have ever had. How do you explain that?” The editor replied: “God does not always settle His accounts in October.”
The farmer failed to realize that God blessed him and his crops even though he did not appreciate or thank the Lord. The Bible says, “God makes His sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust” (Matthew 5:45). Having grown up on a farm north of Frederick, I observed firsthand that God sends rain on farms of Christians who go to Church on Sunday and on farms of those who are not Christians and never go to Church, except perhaps for a funeral.
The farmer also ignored the Biblical law of sowing and reaping, especially in the spiritual realm: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatever a person sows, that he shall also reap. He that sows to his flesh will reap corruption and he that sows to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting” (Galatians 6:7-8). The Bible also warns that those who sow the wind will reap the whirlwind (Hosea 8:7).
Getting wealth and riches through wickedness does not compare to the value of living a godly life here on Earth. “A little that a righteous man has is better than the riches of many wicked” (Psalm 37:16). This earthly life with its abundance is of no value after we leave this Earth.
Jesus gave the story of the rich man and Lazarus, especially after they both died. The rich man died and went to a place of torment, while Lazarus was comforted by Abraham in paradise. The rich man cried to Abraham for help but received this response from Abraham: “Son, remember that you in your lifetime received your good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted and you are tormented” (Luke 16:25).
There is a human desire for God’s instant judgment. Jesus gave the parable of the weeds growing among the wheat. The workers in the field wanted to immediately pull out the weeds, but the farmer said, “No, lest while you gather up the weeds, you also will uproot the wheat with them” (Matthew 13:29). But harvest time is coming with different destinations for the weeds and the wheat: “Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of the harvest I will say to the reapers, First gather together the tares and bind them in bundles to burn them, but gather the wheat into my barn” (Matthew 13:30).
The psalmist had the same problem — the prosperity of the wicked with no immediate consequences: “I was envious of the boastful when I saw the prosperity of the wicked” (Psalm 73:3). The writer of Psalm 73 detailed how the unrighteous seemed to get away with all their sinful activity and prospered while doing it. But then he evaluated their destiny: “When I thought how to understand this, it was too painful for me, until I went into the sanctuary of God; then I understood their end” (Psalm 73:16-17).
I had a similar experience when I graduated from Lewistown Elementary School with a class of 30 students and entered junior high school in Frederick with a class of 300 students. One of our classmates, at that early age, had already been apprehended by Frederick City Police for stealing things. This classmate was boasting one morning about how easy it was to steal a bicycle, left our homeroom before class began, walked out in front of the school in broad daylight and stole a bicycle. He rode down Elm Street waving his hand, laughing, and skipped school for the day. But I began to realize that he would never graduate with us at Frederick High School. He was in school to cause trouble, but the rest of us were there to get an education.
I believe one of the reasons God does not bring instant judgment is to give us the opportunity to realize what we have done and come to him and ask for forgiveness. “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some people count slackness; but is long-suffering to us, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9).
All of us are deficient in our account with God because we all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23). Romans 6:23 states the penalty for sin is death, but the good news is that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us (Romans 5:8). When we accept what Christ did for us, his righteousness is added to our account with the Lord: “For God made Christ who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him” (2 Corinthians 5:21).
By receiving Christ as savior, his righteousness is placed in our account.
The Rev. Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since 1962. He is still involved in pulpit supply in various churches. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Thurmont and have two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
