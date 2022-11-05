There’s a story about a farmer who did not believe in God and had no regard for spiritual things. He expressed his views by writing to the editor of his local newspaper, who was a Christian. He declared: “I plowed my fields this year on Sunday. I ran the disc and fertilized them on Sunday. I planted them on Sunday. I cultivated them on Sunday and I reaped them on Sunday. This October I had the biggest crop I have ever had. How do you explain that?” The editor replied: “God does not always settle His accounts in October.”

The farmer failed to realize that God blessed him and his crops even though he did not appreciate or thank the Lord. The Bible says, “God makes His sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust” (Matthew 5:45). Having grown up on a farm north of Frederick, I observed firsthand that God sends rain on farms of Christians who go to Church on Sunday and on farms of those who are not Christians and never go to Church, except perhaps for a funeral.

