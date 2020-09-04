Trust is an important quality in our relationships with friends and acquaintances. A trustworthy friend is valuable. Developing friendships requires patience with each other because it takes time for trust to germinate and grow. In the end you can rely on each other to support and stand together in good and bad times that come your way.
A common faith will develop to hold and keep each other’s confidences without gossiping or sharing them without the other person’s permission to do so. Loyalty and faithfulness are two aspects of trust that prove important when looking for, as well as being, a friend. A perfect example of this is in the friend we have in Jesus, who offers both loyalty and faithfulness to His followers.
The words to the hymn “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” speaks of Jesus’ qualities as a friend. Quoting from the first stanza, “What a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins and griefs to bear! What a privilege to carry everything to God in prayer! O what peace we often forfeit, O what needless pain we bear, all because we do not carry everything to God in prayer.”
The Old Testament prophet, Isaiah, writes about the Lord in Isaiah 26:34 “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock.”
When we love and trust someone that we look to for wisdom, especially an authority figure, we also find it easier to obey them and their directions. That holds true for God’s words of wisdom to lead and show us by Jesus’ example — the way that leads to a faith-filled life. Jesus is searching for friends who will love Him and obey His commandments, according to John 14:15, “If you love me, you will keep my commandments.”
In our decision to be obedient to Jesus’ commandments, we choose life. It is an act or decision of our willfulness to obey Jesus’ commandments. For instance, when He was teaching the Beatitudes and other lessons to His disciples in Matthew 5:1-48 He said in verses 43-44, “You have heard that it was said, you shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy. ‘But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you.’”
Our willfulness might balk at the insistence to love our enemy, along with blessing, doing good and praying for them. Story after story of people obeying this however, has resulted in a changed situation, just like the obeying of “A soft answer turns away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger,” in Proverbs 15:1.
A hymn I grew up singing is called “Trust and Obey.” The first verse reads: “When we walk with the Lord in the light of His Word, what a glory He sheds on our way! While we do His good will, He abides with us still, and with all who will trust and obey. The chorus is: “Trust and obey, for there is no other way to be happy in Jesus, but to trust and obey.”
There are trust and obey blessings to God’s sincere followers listed in Jeremiah 17:7-8 “But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in Him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.”
Shirley Pritchard writes from Frederick, and she virtually attends Brook Hill United Methodist, with her husband, Bill.
(1) comment
Words of a unicorn...words to live by.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.