W hen trying to call a business about a question on an invoice, I was put on hold for about 20 minutes and had to listen to recorded music over and over again. I began to feel frustrated. Realizing that it was not healthy to let my blood pressure rise over such a trivial matter, it dawned on me that this is a prime example of why patience is necessary.
As human beings, children of God, one of our most splendid virtues is that of PATIENCE. But, how often we may think we are being patient, when suddenly life throws a minor or major incident at us, and — Boom! — patience is not always our first response. And, why we wonder, is our patience seemingly tested more frequently with our own family members?
‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith mentioned: “The only real difference that exists between people is that they are at various stages of development. Some are imperfect – they must be brought to perfection. Some are asleep — they must be awakened; some are negligent — they must be roused; but one and all are the children of God. Love them all with your whole heart; no one is a stranger to the other; all are friends.”
Patience comes from the Latin word, “pati,” meaning “to suffer, to bear, to endure.” This made me realize that learning patience and becoming more patient is important for all of us. Furthering my investigation, there are steps toward learning patience:
Practice patience by: slowing down; thinking before you speak and rethinking annoying circumstances; having empathy for others; breathing deeply; meditating in the morning; being positive; believing in hope; and learning that important things take time.
By practicing patience, we give ourselves self-control! Incidentally, patience is not just waiting — it’s HOW you wait.
As we continue to practice patience, Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith stated: “The virtues and attributes pertaining unto God are all evident and manifest, and have been mentioned and described in all the heavenly Books. Among them are trustworthiness, truthfulness, purity of heart while communing with God, forbearance; resignation to whatever the Almighty hath provided, patience, nay, thankfulness in the midst of tribulation, and complete reliance, in all circumstances, upon Him. These rank, according to the estimate of God, among the highest and most laudable of all acts.”
At this time in our lives, we are living with the global pandemic, COVID-19, and what a great time to learn and practice patience. With so many restrictions on our lives — staying home more, wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently, not being in large gatherings — this gives us ample time to slow down and think about accepting circumstances we cannot change. Many people are upset because we are not in total control, but this situation allows us to develop patience and realize the many aspects that we can control. Sometimes God gently nudges us and then if we don’t understand, we receive a harder push to awaken us.
Baha’u’llah mentioned: “Blessed are the steadfastly enduring, they that are patient under ills and hardships, who lament not over anything that befalleth them, and who tread the path of resignation …”
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.