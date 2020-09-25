Today hundreds are moving up the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capital in a prayer march organized by Franklin Graham. There are seven prayer “stops” and foci on the march, which call us to address our nation’s turmoil through spiritual insight and power.
Andrew Young, a famed architect of the early civil rights movement, also affirmed prayer as a renewal basis. At the 2015 National Prayer Breakfast, he shared: “…Has the world ever been in this bad of shape? …[I remember Pearl Harbor] …the Japanese were sinking ships, and America was far weaker…But somehow, we pulled together…[and so I pray]…Dear Father, as we take on the challenges of life…calm our spirits and make us mindful that you came into the world to [make] all things new…”
All things new; that’s the promise of Jesus, even in the most demanding seasons. I encourage us to pray toward that end, seeking more fully the new creation of God. For me, such expanded newness includes expanded prayer stops/foci beyond the foci on today’s prayer march in Washington.
Expanded Prayer Focus No. 1Help us God, be fully pro-life. A laudable prayer lifted in today’s prayer march is to “… end to abortion …” But biblically, being pro-life is more than concern about aborting life before birth but also concern about aborting life after birth. Such an emphasis is crucial, for we abort life after birth regularly, in multiple ways. Adapting the words of Shane Claiborne, “… we abort life after birth when we commit capital punishment. We abort life after birth when we are silent about permissive gun laws … We abort life after birth when we gossip and inflict other sharp outlays of our tongue. We abort life after birth when we pollute the ecosystem …” And so, we’re called to be fully pro-life, addressing any action that terminates life prematurely.
Expanded Prayer Focus No. 2
Help us God, prioritize citizenship in your kingdom. A laudable prayer lifted in today’s prayer march is to “… heal our land,” e.g., America. But in the spirit of John 3:16, an enlarged prayer recognizes that God so loved the world; thus, we stretch our petitions toward all of God’s realm. Such a perspective is rooted in an awareness that my most important citizenship is not in a nation-state, but the Kingdom of God, for as Paul reminds us, first and foremost, “… our citizenship is in heaven …” (Philippians 3:21, AMP). Prioritizing Kingdom citizenship is countercultural, as it calls us to make Jesus greater than any allegiance to any country. But it’s also crucial, for when we fail to differentiate between Christ and country, Christ and country blend into the toxin of civil religion. In 1973, Sen. Mark Hatfield addressed this malady at the National Prayer Breakfast. “… Beware of … misplaced allegiance, if not idolatry … [when] we fail to distinguish between the god of … civil religion and the God who reveals Himself in the Holy Scriptures … [for in doing so] our faith is in a small and exclusive deity, a loyal Advisor to power and prestige, a Defender of only the … nation, the object of national folk religion devoid of moral content …” Ouch! The take-away: we are to love our country, but love Jesus more, not wrapping Jesus in the flag of any nation-state.
Expanded Prayer Focus No. 3
Help us God, make deeper, more costly confession. A laudable prayer lifted in today’s prayer march is to humble “… ourselves in repentance and asking God to forgive our sins …” But often there is a reluctance to confess the depth of our sin. For example, near the route of today’s prayer march is the National Museum of the American Indian. But the museum is not a prayer stop. That’s regrettable, for we have yet to fully reckon with our sin toward those genuinely native to our land. We need to, for as the Holocaust Museum of Houston recounts: “When European settlers arrived in the Americas … there were over 10 million Native Americans … By 1900, their estimated population was under 300,000. Native Americans were subjected to many different forms of violence, all with the intention of destroying the community.” Surfacing such statistics are not meant to “beat up” on us, but to call us to humble ourselves even more profoundly, confessing the depth of our sin as a country.
My father would often listen to Kate Smith singing “God Bless America.” It was genuinely stirring. But more needed is a song yet to be wholly composed and sung: “America Bless God.” We develop and sing that song through the prayer emphasis of today’s prayer march in Washington. But we bless God at even higher octaves when we expand our prayer focus becoming fully pro-life, prioritizing citizenship in God’s Kingdom, making deeper, more costly confession. For God so loved the whole world, and all of God’s people, inviting us to pray for new creation, for all of human life!
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant, and writer. He is currently serving as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
This column sure is divisive, focusing, as it does, upon only the Christian religions. How about all the Americans of other religions?
