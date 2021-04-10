As we exit the joy of Easter, we reenter a multitude of challenges: the impasse of political polarization and entrenchment, the fatigue of natural disasters and a continuing pandemic, the lament of a society still engulfed in racism, postmodernism and sin.
As I search for hope amid such lament, I keep returning to 2 Chronicles 20:12, “O…God, [we feel] powerless against this great multitude [of realities] ... coming against us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you.”
The speaker is King Jehoshaphat of Judah, and the great multitude in his case is the powerful threesome of the Moabites, Ammonites and Edomites. Up against such force, Jehoshaphat proclaims and gathers the people together — great and small, male and female — to seek the Lord. As they do, their eyes are indeed on God.
Just then, Jahaziel, son of Zechariah, hears from God. He says a lot, but the gist is found in 2 Chronicles 20:15: “Do not fear or be dismayed at this great multitude; for the battle is not yours but God’s.” In turn, Jehoshaphat and the people take courage — praise and magnify God — and go forth to meet the challenge before them.
In like manner, we’re called to take courage and meet the challenge before us, affirming both our lament and our hope in God.
For starters, let Easter continue. Affirm that Easter is more than a day, it’s an ongoing season and way of life. Continue to expect life to be birthed out of death. Wendell Berry refers to such reality as “practicing resurrection”; Harold Bender speaks of “walking in the resurrection.” Whatever approach you prefer, affirm, “What a God we have … because Jesus was raised from the dead, we’ve been given a brand-new life, and have everything to live for, including a future in heaven — and [a] future [that] starts now!” (1 Peter 1:3 MSG).
Second, welcome Jesus within. Practicing unfolds as we continue the work of Jesus with Jesus, inviting Jesus to reside within soul and self. Such union (John 15:4-5) results from dying to self, in tandem with Paul’s testimony in Galatians: “I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but it is Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me” (Galatians 2:19-20 NRSV).
Such intimacy, however, is not to be confused with individualism or neglect of societal concern. As biblical scholar Michael Gorman has stressed: “To be in the Messiah is to be in community, in mission and in trouble — simultaneously.” In essence, such divine indwelling results in “becoming the gospel … embodying the missional practices of love, peacemaking, reconciliation, restorative justice, forgiveness, nonviolence … that correspond to what God has done in the Messiah.”
Third, manifest new resilience. Given the multitude before us, fatigue is an expected companion; we’re weary, lamenting, often discouraged. We cry, “O Lord, how long? Why do you make me...look at trouble? Destruction and violence are before me; strife and contention arise” (Habakkuk 1:2-3 NRSV).
Yet, we can reach for resilience. As I stretch in that direction, I reach first for scripture but second for Viktor Frankl’s classic, “Man’s Search for Meaning.” Frankl reminds us, “Everything can be taken from a man [or woman] but one thing: the last of human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” Thus, we can be resilient in times of challenge, viewing such seasons as fodder for a maturing life rather than a toxin tainting life.
African-American theologian Howard Thurman tells of the harassment his grandmother endured from a white neighbor. The neighbor detested with racist ire that Thurman’s grandmother was a landowner adjacent to her property. And so, in disgust, the neighbor for years threw droppings from her chicken coop over the fence into the grandmother’s backyard. Eventually, the neighbor became ill. Thurman’s grandmother visited her, bringing along some homemade soup and roses picked from her garden. The neighbor was shocked; nevertheless, she let the grandmother in. As the neighbor ate the soup, the grandmother found a vase for the roses she had brought.
“Oh, they’re beautiful!” the neighbor exclaimed. “Where did you get them?”
“Actually, you had something to do with that!” the grandmother replied. “Remember those chicken droppings you’ve been throwing over my fence for years? Well, I took them and used them as manure for my garden vegetables and flowers, including these roses!”
Much is dumped on us these days. But I pray we’re resilient, viewing our hardship not as a toxin but as fodder for expanding faith and mission. For yes, “O … God, [we feel] powerless against this great multitude [of realities] ... coming against us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you” (2 Chronicles 20:12) and your enduring resurrection power. For God can raise us in any season, crafting out of angst and mire a future of redemption, strength and beauty.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant and writer. He serves as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
