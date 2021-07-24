It was a hot summer day, and I was getting dressed and ready to head out to embark upon my daily routines, when all the sudden, I started hearing this odd sound coming from outside of my house.
I remember thinking it sounded like a loud truck of some kind, and I wondered what in the world was going on. Then I stepped out and was awestruck by this eerie chorus of sounds that was reminiscent of the voyager probe’s sound files from Saturn’s rings, only this was not an alien invasion. It was the cicadas. I finally realized that the East Coast’s underground insect army had emerged, right on schedule.
My small children have rather enjoyed playing with the cicadas, although I do not believe the cicadas have enjoyed playing with my children. I’m not a big fan of them, to be honest. Maybe it’s seeing their shells everywhere or getting headaches from the noise outside or the dive bombing they keep doing on my windshield as I’m driving.
But there is one thing the cicadas did for me this summer, one thing they reminded me about that I am especially grateful for. They reminded me about how small my window is to be the primary foundational voice of influence for my children. My wife and I were talking about how fascinating it is to think that the cicadas come out for a few weeks every 17 years, and that is when my wife and I realized something astounding. The next time the cicadas emerge, my small children will be college-aged, young adults.
Reflecting on this truth has really impacted me, convicted me and caused me to reassess the degree to which I am intentionally influencing, nurturing and focusing on my time with my children. It is too easy to get distracted by the phone in my hand, or the work tasks that cloud over me, or to allow exhaustion to keep me from taking advantage of this window of opportunity all of us parents have, where our children desperately seek and want our complete and undivided attention, and where our voice is the loudest they hear. As a Christian father, my highest calling in life, most humbling experience, greatest responsibility and most rewarding role I get to have in life is to impact my children to lead productive lives in our society, to have a biblical foundation of faith and morality and, most importantly, to know and follow Jesus Christ.
Yet, sadly, many Christian parents have abdicated this responsibility, and as a result, other voices and forces are working hard to have the primary influence over what our children believe and how they should live. I have become increasingly concerned in the past few years at the strategic and intentional indoctrination campaign that is underway, targeting elementary age children, to be influenced by the mantra of culture on topics that I never dreamed of hearing about when I was in elementary school. My kids are at an age where their primary concern in life is convincing my wife and I to give them a favorite snack, not who they are attracted to sexually or coming to terms with their gender.
Children are innocent and should be permitted to keep civilian status in the culture wars, but that is no longer the case. Parents are losing their rights and sway over policy in public schools that impact their children, and the reality is as culture continues to get louder with its messaging, we can no longer afford to be so casual with imparting our faith and our morals to our children. The world is doing all the talking, and we are already beginning to see the detrimental effects that this generation raised with hand-held screens and social media is experiencing because of the emotional and spiritual disconnect that seems to be growing between parents and their children. If this past year of pandemic and lockdowns has had any benefits, it was that we were all forced to pause our lives and be together in our homes.
As parents who have the potential to lay the foundation for our children and to provide a biblical lens through which they view the world around them, it is past time for us to step up our game. We do that first and foremost by being an example. The Bible says in Deuteronomy 6:6, “These words that I command you today shall be on your heart.” This passage goes on to talk about the ways we can impart our faith to our children and grandchildren, but first, scripture reminds us that God’s word needs to be on our hearts, our faith needs to be real in our own life, and our relationship with Christ needs to be active. We cannot have a “do as I say, not as I do” mentality. Authenticity and integrity are the most effective messaging.
In addition, we are implored to use every chance we get to share our faith with our children and to be willing to talk about the issues they will be confronted with (earlier than ever before) and to cultivate an open, honest and safe line of communication with them that will pay dividends in the future. We must nurture our relationship with them and be willing to listen to them and be engaged with them. And most importantly, we need to pray for them. Like, really pray. Because there is a spiritual war for the hearts and minds of this generation, and when we drop to our knees to pray, we go into the heart of the battlefield.
Let us resolve to influence, impact and impart a strong foundation for our children and grandchildren, so that when the cicadas come back, we will have no regrets.
“You shall teach them diligently to your children and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise” (Deuteronomy 6:7).
Pastor Stephen Mitchell is the senior pastor of Trinity Bible Church in Maryland. He also is the host of a weekly podcast, Real Christian Talk with Pastor Steve, available on all major podcast platforms.
