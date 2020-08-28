As Americans we especially like the idea of independence. Each one is to be his own man and each man stands alone. We are raised to do things by ourselves for ourselves. We carry a sense of dignity that we need no man’s help.
These qualities are certainly admirable, but what if they cannot be upheld? What happens to that independence when health fails and one can no longer do everything for himself? What happens to dignity when that independence is lost?
For example, a man is consigned to a hospital bed. He cannot get up without help. He is forced to wear a hospital gown. He cannot even use the restroom or shower without help from a stranger. Such a condition is understandably embarrassing. The man feels exposed, vulnerable. It is a blow to the ego. But perhaps more painful is the loss of independence. How can others respect him in this state of vulnerability? Certainly he must be the object of pity and ridicule.
This can lead to feelings of resentment. This resentment lashes out in all directions. He might resent his caregivers as they symbolize his loss of independence. He might resent cruel fate for snatching away the dignity he once prized. He might even resent God. How could God allow such a thing to happen to him? How quickly resentment leads to despair. Despair tells him there is no point in living beyond his usefulness. It is not fair to others. He should not be a burden to them. By rationalizing his self-destructive thoughts in this way he attempts to steal back a modicum of independence and dignity.
Independence and dignity cannot be found in self-destruction. Independence and dignity are indeed important. They uphold self-esteem and self-respect. However, there is another quality which preserves these all the more: humility. Humility is a recognition of reality. In humility I realize that even at my strongest I was never completely independent. Even in strength I rely on others for a myriad things. The seventeenth century poet John Donne wrote, “No man is an Iland, intire of it selfe.” In times of weakness and loss of independence I am forced to realize what I should have acknowledged in strength. I need help.
Grace is often exemplified in giving. Many people give without any thought of receiving in return. How often does one graciously receive? Many times when one receives a gift he will say, “You shouldn’t have,” or “I can’t accept this.”
Is this true or false humility? Pride often prevents one from graciously receiving, especially receiving help. In the example of the bedridden man, in humility he must realize that the doctors and nurses are there for his help. He may see himself as a burden to his family, but it is as important for his family to do their duty and care for him as it is for him to receive their care with grace. They should not see him as a burden, nor should he feel like one. There is dignity in serving and in being served alike.
God has given us a wonderful gift in Jesus Christ. Through his life, death and resurrection God has granted us forgiveness, life and salvation. We receive these gifts by faith. We can do nothing to earn these gifts. God has graciously given and we graciously receive.
In times of weakness when our independence falters we are reminded how fragile our supposed independence is. Truly we rely on God for everything, even our very existence. Our own personal dignity is not founded in our strength and independence. Dignity begins with who we are in Jesus Christ.
Rev. McNally is a pastor in The American Association of Lutheran Churches currently serving in Germantown.
