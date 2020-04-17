Last Sunday I think a lot of us realized how much we missed going to church on Easter.
That freedom was denied when churches were closed to protect people from the spread of the coronavirus. Similar steps were taken worldwide, and socialization has temporarily been put on hold until the virus loosens its grip.
It is hard for us to believe a potentially deadly virus could bring a nation to its knees, and effectively shut down activity for our protection. I trust that while we are on our knees, we will use the time to humble ourselves and pray for the many workers who are sacrificing themselves on our behalf, as well as individuals who are sick or grieving because of the effects of the virus, and definitely for this pandemic to end.
Lately two phrases are commonly used, “This too shall pass,” along with the one most heard, “We are all in this together.” Both phrases are true, but it seems like life has been upended with the tragic loss of life, employment and closeness with others.
Does that mean there was no Easter resurrection celebration? No, but it was not the same as celebrating with other people. Churches tried to accommodate the need for corporate worship on Easter Sunday by watching or listening to their church services on Zoom, an internet app designed to keep in touch, and bridge this gap. We too watched Zoom when our lead pastor preached to an empty sanctuary. Zoom is a substitute, but definitely different than attending in person.
There is the saying, “A church is not a building — it is the people.” That is another reason we missed the excitement of being there, of seeing friends, the Easter lilies decorating the altar, and the wooden cross outside the entrance that ordinarily would have been decorated with artificial spring flowers by parishioners. The Good Friday cross it depicts is empty, and so is the tomb that had been used to hold Jesus. Jesus’ resurrection is the main focus of the Easter celebration, along with hymns and praise songs sung enthusiastically by the choir and the congregation.
An author friend of mine, Carol Miller, feels Easter is a daily celebration and I agree. I would like to quote her online post, written before Easter.
“Easter is not just about special programs. It’s not about the trumpet call or the mass crowds. It’s the fact that we serve a living Savior who is still transforming lives today. Easter is not only about His resurrection, but our ability to rise with Him. Easter is about the hope of tomorrow and the gift of everlasting life. Yes indeed, we will celebrate. We’ll celebrate what God did for all of us at Calvary. How? By remembering Him. By loving Him. By worshipping Him. By praising Him. Easter for us is every day.”
If Jesus were here in person, His message would be one of hope, comfort and encouragement to trust in Him as a living Savior. From Psalm 61:1-2, David writes: “Hear my cry, O God, attend to my prayer. From the end of the earth I will cry to You. When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”
Jesus is that solid Rock on which to stand in good times and the bad.
Shirley Pritchard writes from Frederick, where she resides with her husband, Bill. She is the proud mother of two adult children, and also the grandmother of four. Her church home is Brook Hill United Methodist Church.
