Division continues to advance. Whether it’s division in our body as we fight-off COVID-19, or division in our culture as we fracture over a contentious election — we are “tearing apart.”
Recently, historian Jon Meacham reflected on our divide. Surprisingly he remarked: “division is part of the oxygen of democracy.” The problem: most are unwilling to learn from “the other,” typecasting “the other” as an enemy rather than a companion.
But we are companions. Thus, Meacham calls for respect, for “democracies depend on empathy. If we can’t see each other as neighbors, we’re not going to make it.” So true. Thus, there’s another vote needed this election season; we need to vote for understanding, electing empathy.
Most of the Apostle Paul’s letters were written to Christ-followers in conflict. But rather than surrendering to rancor, Paul sought reconciliation. Mind you, such peacebuilding didn’t expunge differences; that’s unrealistic. But Paul tempered difference, amplifying humanity over hostility. “... Don’t let the passion of your emotions lead you to sin! Don’t let anger control you or be fuel for revenge, not for even a day ... And never let ugly or hateful words come from your mouth, but instead let your words become beautiful gifts that encourage others … Lay aside bitter words, temper tantrums, revenge, profanity and insults. But instead, be kind and affectionate toward one another...” (Ephesians 4:26-32, TPT)
Such self-control emerges as we view difference as strength, bolstering life. Recently I hiked Half Moon Mountain in the George Washington National Forest. As I trekked, I was engulfed in stunning autumnal beauty, remembering that a prime reason for the glory was the wide variety of species all around me, all kinds of different mammals, leaves, trees, insects, birds. Eager to know specifics, I researched the forest, discovering that surrounding me on that fall day were: 40 species of trees, 2,000 species of shrubs and herbaceous plants, 78 species of amphibians and reptiles, 200 species of birds, 60 species of mammals, and 100 species of freshwater fish and mussels. Without such variety and difference, the beauty that apprehended me would not have occurred.
But there’s more. The variety surrounding me needed to learn to co-exist in a respectful, balanced ecosystem, creating in the words of National Geographic, a “bubble of life.” Continuing National Geographic observes, “… Every factor in an ecosystem depends on every other factor, either directly or indirectly …” For example, animals depend on plants for food and shelter, and plants depend on balanced temperature. So too for us: we need a sense of dependence, valuing each other, differences and all. The Apostle Paul underscores this: “just as the human body is one, though it has many parts ... so too is Christ. For by one Spirit, we all were immersed and mingled into one single body. And no matter our status — whether we are Jews or non-Jews, oppressed or free — we are all privileged to drink deeply of the same Holy Spirit … Think of it this way. If the whole body were just an eyeball, how could it hear sounds ... A diversity is required, for if the body consisted of one single part, there wouldn’t be a body at all ...” (I Corinthians 12:12-19, TPT).
The “take away”: a diversity is required to create a bubble of life. Thus, Biden supporters need Trump supporters, and Trump supporters need Biden supporters. Episcopalians need Pentecostals, and Pentecostals need Episcopalians. New Frederick folk need veteran Frederick folk, and veteran Frederick folk need new Frederick folk. Such mutual respect is a stretch but needed, for God desires a day, Isaiah reminds us, when “the wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together ... They will neither harm nor destroy ... for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.” (Isaiah 11:6-9, NIV)
In 2008, J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame, gave the commencement address at Harvard University. She had two main points: the benefits of failure and the importance of imagination. Persons assumed that Rowling would speak of imagination from the perspective of her creative writing. Not so. Rowling advanced the necessity of imagination from the perspective of stretching toward persons different and divided from us. “... Imagination is not only the uniquely human capacity to envision that which is not ... In its ... most transformative and revelatory capacity, it is the power that enables us to empathize with humans whose experiences we have never shared ...”
And so, I call us to imagination, stretching toward even our fiercest foe, seeing a redemptive reality beyond our most raucous impulse. That happens as we cast yet another vote this election season: a vote for understanding, electing empathy. In doing so, “divided we’ll stand,” transforming division into oxygen and life, not just for us and our tribe, but for all of God’s children.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant, and writer. He currently serves as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
(1) comment
Mr. Mundey makes a strong case against religious proselytizing. The US would be a stronger country if fewer of us belonged to the same cluster of similar religions.
