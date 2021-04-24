“And God saw everything that He had made, and behold, it was very good” (Genesis 1:31). Springtime has arrived and with it so many beautiful flowers! Besides bringing delightful colors and scents into our world, flowers display the artistic hand of the Lord and his delight in variety. “All things were created by Him and for Him. He is before all things and by Him all things consist” (Colossians 1:16-17).
After God planted the garden of Eden, he put the man there whom he had formed. (Genesis 2:8) God gave Adam the responsibility “to cultivate and to keep it” (Genesis 2:15). Since then, mankind has been keeping, developing and expanding what the Lord originally created. A visit to the Catoctin Mountain Growers near Detour is a good example of the expanding capacities in growing flowers.
The Lord uses the visible things we observe on Earth to teach us about the invisible attributes of his deity and power, “For the invisible things of Him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse” (Romans 1:20).
Winters often seem so long and dreary, but then spring arrives with warmer temperatures, and flowers bring us hope for the future. We anticipate the first sign of flowers beginning to spring up in the midst of our dull yards. Those first sprouts pushing their way up through the sod give us assurance for life re-emerging. Soon, flowers are budding and blooming once again, fulfilling God’s promise to Noah after the flood, “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease” (Genesis 8:22).
Flowers bring joy into our lives, whatever the occasion. We send flowers to loved ones in the hospital to brighten their day and help them cope with whatever physical infirmities they may have. Flowers are used for different events and holidays during the year — there are Christmas cactus, Christmas poinsettias and Easter lilies. We send flowers on Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day and put flowers on graves of veterans on Memorial Day. We place flowers at the burial sites of loved ones in their memory.
Many of us have a favorite flower. My wife’s favorite is the rose. We now have seven rose bushes around our home in Thurmont.
My mother’s favorite flower was the gladiola. One year, I overhead my parents talking about what to plant in the garden. My mother asked my father to plant a row of gladiolas, to which my very practical father said, “Why gladiolas? You can’t eat gladiolas!” My mother replied, “If you don’t plant gladiolas while I am alive, then don’t bring them to my grave when I am dead.”
Later that season, I observed a row of something unusual growing, which just happened to be gladiolas. My mother went to be with the Lord in 1986, but I still grow gladiolas in our front yard.
Jesus used the lily as an example of trusting God for all our needs. in Matthew 6:28-30: “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin. Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. If God so clothes the grass of the field which today is and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?”
As we plant our flowers and enjoy their beauty, let us give thanks to the Lord who created them. They are for our enjoyment and God’s praise. God has also provided for our spiritual needs and for our salvation in Christ. Let us accept that provision and give thanks for all that the Lord has given to us.
