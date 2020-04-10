Today is Holy Saturday, sometimes called Black Saturday. (Having nothing to do with retail sales!)
The followers of Jesus, faithful Jews that they were, went through the motions of the Passover celebration, but their hearts weren’t in it. Their Lord was dead. All the hopes they had placed on this One they believed to be their promised Messiah were shattered. They had seen Him suffer, bleeding, hanging on that cursed cross. He was taken down, wrapped in shroud, laid in a stone tomb that was now sealed with a huge stone.
I had the privilege not many weeks ago of being with a family I’ve known for over 40 years. It was a Saturday, and the mother of that family was dying. I sat at the bedside of this frail matriarch, her breathing very shallow, I prayed and wept along with her husband and daughter. They had done everything medically possible for her, but this is what it had come to. It was a dark day.
I wept along with them. My wife and I had been their friends, cared for them when they came into this country as immigrants, and saw them work hard and make a new life for themselves. Now that era was over. The enemy of death was again exacting its toll. It was a Black Saturday. We wept.
Death is not normal. Death is not what God desires for the people He created. We brought death in with our rebellion from our Creator God. That rebellion, that sin infected our first parents to the core, and has spread through all the human race including each one of us. Maybe this fearful coronavirus pandemic we now face is a small image of that. No one is righteousness before God. No not one.
Jesus had told His disciples that He must suffer and die. He had shown it to them from the Scriptures. From Moses, the Prophets and the Psalms. He showed them how the Lord had foretold these events. They were necessary. He had come to pay the penalty they rightly owed to God because of their sin. God didn’t want their death, their total separation from Him, but His perfect justice demanded it. God cannot just ignore or excuse sin as we would like Him to do. If He could, He would no longer be the perfect God.
Yet, God is also perfect in love. He loved these people He had created. God had to provide a way to satisfy both His perfect justice and His perfect love. He chose to do what only God could do, He took the penalty of their death into Himself. He sent His only begotten Son, the second person of the Holy Trinity, to become one of us, to live the perfect sinless life we are incapable of, and to offer Himself as the perfect atoning sacrifice for the sins of all mankind. All of the Old Testament sacrifices of a perfect unblemished lamb are pointing forward to the once for all time perfect sacrifice in Jesus Christ.
The disciples couldn’t understand it in the darkness of that Black Saturday. Yet, in their teacher’s death they, and all mankind, were receiving the greatest gift God could give. They were receiving forgiveness, cleansing and new life. Through their belief in Jesus He took all their sin into Himself, and gave them His perfect righteousness. All mankind was now given the way by which they could stand before the Most Holy God forgiven and cleansed in a life that would have no end.
His suffering and death was not all that Jesus had taught His followers about what was ahead. He told them that death would not be able to hold Him. He would be raised again from the grave. It didn’t make sense at the time. They couldn’t comprehend it. What could it mean to be raised from the dead? It would take a history shattering event on the next morning to bring the truth home to their hearts.
We know that event as Easter Sunday. Jesus Christ was in fact raised from the dead. He had broken the power of sin and death that the devil had held over mankind. God had accomplished for us the greatest victory of all time. Sin and death that had entered with that first rebellion were overcome. Mankind could be free in Jesus Christ.
I said in the beginning of this message that it was a privilege for me to be with that family on that black Saturday. It is a privilege I’ve had a number of time throughout my ministry. I wept with them. Death was never to be a normal and expected part of life. It is an enemy we allowed to infect all creation. Separation from a loved one is terribly hard, but it is not all there is. It is not the end of the story. It was not the end of this family’s story. We will hurt, longing to see our loved one, to have just one more conversation, one more warm hug. It will sting for months, perhaps years to come, but we know, we live in the deepest conviction, that death has been overcome. The separation from our Lord caused by our sin had been forever bridged. In Jesus Christ we have life, the true life that has no end.
On that first Black Saturday those down cast followers of Jesus couldn’t understand all that was happening, but they soon would. Within hours they would see their risen Lord Jesus. And after they did they would carry this Good News of the defeat of sin, death and the devil into all the world. Their message would change the lives of countless people through all the centuries, reaching down to you and me in this day. Death has been overcome. There is a new life in Jesus Christ for all who believe. It is a life that cares for those in the world now, and has no end through all eternity.
(1) comment
Holy cow, a sermon in the FNP.
