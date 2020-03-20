What is happening? Suddenly, the coronavirus has descended upon us, “canceling” our lives.
Some believe the virus is a sign of the end times, as the four horsemen of the apocalypse gallop ever closer (Revelation 6:1-8). However, you frame it, COVID-19 is a reminder we are not in control. We are susceptible to a world fundamentally fractured, fallen and diseased, in need of a great physician.
And so, cling to the great physician, cling to Jesus. For “...Where shall I … flee from your presence … If I make my bed in Sheol [Hell], you are there! If I … dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, even there your hand shall lead me … If I say, “Surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light about me be night,” even the darkness is not dark to you [O God]; the night is bright as the day, for darkness is as light with you. (Psalm 139: 7-12).
And so, yes, it is dark, but it is also light, for the darkness is as light to God. And so, as we open-up to light in the darkness, how might do we navigate this bleak time, this pandemic?
Navigation Prompt #1 — Confess It’s Alarming. Persons of faith tend to sweeten the jolting reality of life. But God loves honesty. And so just say it: this pandemic is upsetting, disrupting life in a scary way. The Biblical character Job models bluntness: “... What’s the point of life when it doesn’t make sense … Instead of bread, I get groans for my supper, then leave the table and vomit my anguish. The worst of my fears has come true … My peace destroyed. No rest for me, ever — death has invaded life.” (Job 3:23-26, The Message).
Navigational Prompt #2 — Look For Manna. Remember manna. It was the nourishment God gave the Israelites in the wilderness of their suffering and abandonment. But it didn’t arrive in one delivery. Instead, God provided just enough manna for each day. “... Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘I will rain down bread from heaven for you. The people are to go out each day and gather enough for that day…I have heard the grumbling of the Israelites. Tell them, At twilight, you will eat meat, and in the morning you will be filled with bread. Then you will know that I am the Lord your God...’” (Exodus 16:4,12). Did you catch both God’s attentiveness and God’s timing? God hears our grumbling, and God is responsive, but according to God’s preferred provision and schedule. And so be patient. But affirm: God will provide. Expect manna. Look for neighbors running errands for neighbors. Look for grocery stores restocking shelves and extending hours. Look for physicians adding services and sharpening attentiveness. For in a myriad of ways, even in the wilderness, God will deliver.
Navigational Prompt #3 — Expect New Creation. Scripture is filled with hopelessness, wasteland, and desert. But consistently, scripture accents God’s promise to make a way where there appears to be no way. “… a road in the wilderness and paths in the wastelands.” (Isaiah 43:19, NET) New creation! Over Christmas, my wife Robin and I visited the 911 Memorial in New York City. One of the remarkable aspects of the Memorial is a Callery pear tree, known as the Survivor Tree. Buried under the rubble of 9/11, the Survivor Tree had little hope for survival, a tragic jumble of snapped roots and scorched branches. But New York City Parks and Recreation Workers were relentless, taking the tree and nursing it back to health over time. A long time. But now the Survivor Tree stands proud and secure, as new smooth limbs extend from old gnarled, charred stumps, an unmistakable symbol of resilience, survival and rebirth. But there’s more. Each year the 9/11 Memorial identifies three communities in the U.S. that also have suffered a tragedy, and provides those communities with seedlings from the Survivor Tree as a living reminder that over time blessing can emerge from brokenness, hope can emerge from horror, promise can emerge from pain.
Through God in Christ, blessing can emerge from brokenness, hope can emerge from horror, promise can emerge from pain. For Jesus is the ultimate survivor demonstrating through the cross, that even the greatest tragedy, abandonment, suffering can result in redemption, reconciliation and new creation.
Look to Jesus and know new creation. Wherever you feel gnarled, charred and hopeless, receive a seedling from the Christ-Tree and be renewed. For “surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light about me be night,” [but] even the darkness is not dark to you [O God]; the night is bright as the day, for darkness is as light with you. (Psalm 139: 7-12).
Over time, let that Truth register. But boy, is it a process! But be expectant, for God [does make] a road in the wilderness and a path in the wasteland (Isaiah 43:19), giving light to navigate alarming darkness, even a pandemic.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant, and writer. Currently, he is serving as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the highest elective office in the denomination. For 20 years he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren in Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.