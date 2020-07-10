In English the phrase “I apologize” has come to mean the same thing as, “I’m sorry.” “Sorry” is an alteration of the word “sorrow.” To be sorry means that one feels and expresses sorrow because of their wrongdoing.
The earlier usage of “apology,” on the other hand, meant something more like a defense or explanation. For example, the Apology of Socrates is not a work in which the great thinker expresses sorrow and regret for his thoughts and actions. No, in his Apology he defends himself to his accusers. That “apology” and “sorry” have come to be synonymous is a bit telling. It is rare for us to hear (or to offer) an apology that is not riddled with explanations or excuses. How often does one say, “I’m sorry,” and leave it at that?
That phrase “I’m sorry,” that sorrow and regret for wrongdoing is the beginning of repentance. “Repentance” is a word that has fallen out of favor and use today. To repent means to “turn back,” to turn away from the wrong and toward the right. Truly apologizing (to use the modern definition) means to express one’s sorrow and repentance to the person wronged.
What if someone does repent? What do you say when someone actually says they are sorry? “That’s alright. Never mind. Forget about it.” As rare as repentance seems today, true forgiveness is also rare. Our default response to repentance (however unintentionally) tends toward dismissiveness rather than forgiveness. To forgive means “to pardon” or “to remit a debt.” It is easier to laugh it off and pretend the wrong never happened. It is difficult to acknowledge that, yes, you did me wrong and, yes, “I forgive you.” I give up whatever right I might have to get you back for your wrong. You don’t owe me anything.
It is hard to say those words, “I forgive you,” but why is it so hard to forgive in the first place? The main obstacle is pride. If I forgive then the wrongdoer will have won, we think. They will have gotten something over me, and that is humiliating. Also, we desire to see the wrongdoer get their comeuppance. If I forgive they will have gotten away with whatever they did wrong.
If you get to know me you will find I’m a fan of superheroes. Superheroes have been popular in fiction for a long time, all the more today. One reason we like superheroes is they serve as wish fulfillment. Sure, who wouldn’t want to fly or have super strength, but we would also like to be the ones dealing out justice. There is a reason why comic book characters like Judge Dredd and The Punisher are so popular. Deep in our hearts we want to be judge, jury, and executioner over everyone who does wrong, especially those who wrong us personally.
Even in our normal lives we imagine we have this power. We feel that if we forgive we give up the power. But that power is an illusion. If we hold on to that illusion we hold onto the anger, resentment, even hatred we feel because of the wrongdoer. We imagine we are holding onto the power when really we are allowing the wrong and wrongdoer power over us.
Rather than humiliating, forgiveness is humbling, because in it one relinquishes that illusion of power. Forgiveness is also empowering because that grudge no longer has power over you. You may not have the power to punish, but you have the power to pardon.
What if the wrongdoer does not repent? What if they are not sorry? Forgiveness doesn’t mean the wrongdoer was actually right. It doesn’t give them a license to repeat the wrong. Forgiveness isn’t even primarily about the wrongdoer. Forgiveness releases the forgiver from a heavy burden.
As difficult as it is to forgive, it is also difficult to admit we need forgiveness. This reluctance to admit wrongdoing is so ingrained that one might even take offense to hear those words, “I forgive you,” rather than, “That’s alright.” The reality is each of us does wrong and each of us needs forgiveness. God has provided a way of pardon. Jesus died on the cross to take our punishment so that we would be forgiven, totally right with God. As we have freely received this forgiveness, we freely forgive those who do wrong to us.
Rev. McNally is a pastor in The American Association of Lutheran Churches currently serving in Germantown.
