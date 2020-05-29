This past Monday, our Memorial Day thoughts turned to remembering and appreciating the men and women who have valiantly served, and lost their lives in the Armed Services defending our country.
The hard, and sad part of wars fought in other countries, or in a terrorist attack is that the families were denied the chance to say goodbye to their loved one who was killed.
The lack of goodbyes also has happened in the U.S. this year, as well as around the world, due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the week of April 19 President Trump declared in a White House news conference, while referring to the current COVID-19 crisis, that “We’re in a war with an invisible enemy.”
This invisible enemy, at the time of this writing, has taken 97,477 lives in the US, many who were isolated from the personal support of their families. Sadly, that January to May figure is now more than the 47,434 soldiers killed in the 1964-75 Vietnam War.
The lack of goodbyes has spurred me to thinking about our life’s worth to other people around us, to our family, to our friends, and to God in particular. So often I have pondered the importance and value of a person when attending their funeral. Often, regret washes over me that I neglected to tell them I appreciated them while they were still alive. Everyone needs to be encouraged that others support and admire them for their fine qualities and good deeds that we have seen in them.
Our Heavenly Father too desires to hear our thankful prayers of praise for who He is and what He has done in our lives, Does God think about us as individuals, our thought patterns, our personalities and behaviors?
A psalm of David answers this question. “How precious are your thoughts about me, O God! They are innumerable! I can’t even count them; they outnumber the grains of sand! And when I wake up in the morning, you are still with me!” (Psalm 139:17&18) David continued in (vs. 23-24) by asking the Lord to, “Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my thoughts. Point out anything in me that offends you, and lead me along the path of everlasting life.” This whole Psalm has often comforted and encouraged me with the love, concern and nearness of God that David experienced. His humbleness as Israel’s king, and willingness to change, are qualities to admire.
David clearly wanted his spirit and soul to be with God in heaven after he died. He wanted to make sure he was on the right path to get there. Is that a desire we all have, or have we even thought about it? An unexpected death is not unusual according to obituaries, describing the death as “unexpected.” Where we will spend eternity, either in heaven with God, or in hell separated from God, is something people can fail to decide until it is decided for them.
The prophet Isaiah gives directions to the undecided in Isaiah 55:6-7: “Seek the Lord while He may be found. Call upon Him while He is near. Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts. Let him return to the Lord, and He will have mercy on him. And to our God, for He will abundantly pardon.”
Whether there is a time or opportunity for goodbyes or not, reuniting with loved ones in heaven will be a joy to look forward to.
Shirley Pritchard writes from Frederick, where she attends Brook Hill United Methodist Church through Zoom, with her husband, Bill.
