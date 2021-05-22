Yesterday, today or tomorrow, we may be in a situation where we offended another person and need forgiveness, or someone offended us, and we should pardon them.
Why and how do we forgive others — and possibly ourselves?
‘Abdul-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, wrote, “Humanity is not perfect. There are imperfections in every human being, and you will always become unhappy if you look toward the people themselves. But if you look toward God, you will love them and be kind to them. … Therefore do not look at the shortcomings of anybody; see with the sight of forgiveness. The imperfect eye beholds imperfections. The eye that covers faults looks toward the creator of souls” (“Promulgation of Universal Peace”).
We have all been given life and a spirit from God, and as mortal beings, we live and carry out good deeds, and we also make mistakes. When another person offends us, we are given an opportunity to show compassion, grace and mercy, simply through the act of forgiving them.
As difficult as this may be at times, forgiveness of others frees you from the stress of negativity and resentment. Even thinking about this likely brings peace, as you are no longer weighed down by the emotional and spiritual toll of harboring anger. While this is not often an easy task, it is a dynamic, freeing power, one that we hope others will also utilize when we upset them. ‘Abdul-Baha also mentioned, “O Friends of God! Show ye an endeavor that all the nations and communities of the world, even the enemies, put their trust, assurance, and hope in you … that if a person falls into error for a hundred thousand times, he may yet turn his face to you, hopeful that you will forgive his sins; for he must not become hopeless, neither grieved nor despondent” (“Tablets of ‘Abdu’l-Baha”).
When we were children growing up, we learned from our parents and teachers the reasons why we should learn to apologize when we hurt someone in some way. They also taught us to be kind to people who upset us, and this gave us a powerful life lesson on forgiveness.
As a grandmother and a former teacher, one of my favorite stories of forgiveness is found in the children’s book “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse,” by Kevin Henkes. Lilly, a second grader, loved school but was very adamant one day about showing off her new belongings before the designated classroom sharing time. She disobeyed her teacher by interrupting the class and pulling out her new purse and sunglasses before the correct time. Thus, the teacher took away her special items until the end of the school day. This resulted in Lilly becoming very angry at her teacher, and later at home that day, Lilly learned about the need to forgive her teacher. She also learned that she needed to ask her teacher to forgive her for being disobedient during the school day.
This two-pronged event of forgiveness is a powerful example of forgiveness, that all of us, at some point in time, need to be able to muster the ability to forgive others’ faults, and in doing so, learn that we, too, will also need other souls to excuse our blunders. When we antagonize or upset another being, our responsibility is to seek that person’s forgiveness, which can be a humbling experience but very worthwhile.
Seeing with the sight of forgiveness is a tremendous blessing in one’s life. In “Gleanings,” Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, wrote, “All forgiveness floweth in this Day, from God, Him to Whom none can compare, with Whom no partners can be joined, the Sovereign Protector of all men and the Concealer of their sins!” Surely, since God loves mankind and continually forgives us for our transgressions, shouldn’t we also try to share this blessing with all whom we meet?
Here is a prayer from ‘Abdul-Baha (“Promulgation of Universal Peace”) that asks for forgiveness:
O my God, O my God! Verily, I invoke Thee and supplicate before Thy threshold, asking Thee that all thy mercies may descend upon these souls. Specialize them for Thy favor and Thy truth.
O Lord! Unite and bind together the hearts, join in accord all the souls, and exhilarate the spirits through the signs of Thy sanctity and oneness. O Lord! Make these faces radiant through the light of thy oneness. Strengthen the loins of thy servants in the service of thy kingdom.
O Lord, Thou possessor of infinite mercy! O Lord of forgiveness and pardon! Forgive our sins, pardon our shortcomings, and cause us to turn to the kingdom of Thy clemency, invoking the kingdom of might and power, humble at Thy shrine and submissive before the glory of Thine evidences.
O Lord God! Make us as waves of the sea, as flowers of the garden, united, agreed through the bounties of Thy love. O Lord! Dilate the breasts through the signs of Thy oneness, and make all mankind as stars shining from the same height of glory, as perfect fruits growing upon Thy tree of life.
Verily, Thou art the Almighty, the Self-Subsistent, the Giver, the Forgiving, the Pardoner, the Omniscient, the One Creator.
