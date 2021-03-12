This time of year, much of the Christian Church is in the season of Lent.
Lent is a season of penitence and self-denial that we celebrate in the spring every year. The word “Lent” itself means “spring.”
In this season, we especially remember and celebrate the events of Jesus’ life leading up to, and culminating in, his death on the Holy Cross. As part of this season, Christians will often fast. In their fasts some will give up eating during certain times of the day or will abstain from certain foods. Others doing something they normally enjoy. The purpose of fasting is twofold. First, fasting provides outward training in piety. Second, when one craves what one has given up, one’s mind is drawn to the purpose of the fast and therefore to God.
Fasting is one form of self-denial. It often serves a similar purpose to prayer. In prayer, we praise and thank our Lord. We make our requests known to Him. In doing so, our hearts and minds are focused on God. We dwell on the great truth that God is the source of all good things, and everything we have comes from him.
But we are not called to self-denial only in the season of Lent. Jesus calls us to deny ourselves at all times. He tells us in Matthew 16:24, “If anyone wishes to come after Me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross and follow Me.”
Fasting is certainly fine outward training, but its purpose is not fulfilled in itself. Fasting reminds us of the self-denial we practice throughout our lives. Our culture does not promote self-denial. It promotes self-centeredness and self-indulgence. Every desire must be fulfilled. Each twisted self-perception must be realized.
For example, how often have you heard people talk about the growing divorce rate in our nation? Now, how often have your heard people talk about the bad marriage rate? I’m guessing not very often. Divorce is a symptom of the problem. People get married for many reasons. The divorce rate would suggest many marry because they believe marriage will bring them some personal benefit, and if it doesn’t work out, they will seek another relationship that does. How many enter into marriage with an attitude of self-denial?
God has something to say about self-denial in marriage. He tells us in Ephesians, Chapter 5, that wives should submit to their husbands as the church submits to Christ, and husbands should love their wives as Christ loves the church, even unto giving up his own life for her. Where is the selfishness or negativity in the relationship God describes ? No, there is only self-denial and love.
Marriage is not the only arena where our sinful nature tempts us to self-centeredness. We are tempted in every aspect of our lives even in regard to the church we decide to attend. You may have heard the phrase “church shopping.” It is an apt description. We often ask the wrong questions when selecting a church. Does the building fit my aesthetic? Do I enjoy myself, or rather, am I entertained? But church is not about entertainment. It is about receiving God’s word and his Sacraments. The Confessional Lutheran faith defines the church as the gathering of believers in Jesus Christ where the word of God is taught in its purity and the Sacraments are administered rightly. How much better is it to deny ourselves not asking, “What’s in it for me?” but, “What does God desire to give me?” The things we desire often do not satisfy, but the things God desires to give us are best, even forgiveness, life and salvation.
Self-denial is not easy. It goes against our sinful nature. When we look at our lives and see how hard self-denial is, we are tempted to despair. But we should not look to ourselves. Let us look to the cross of Christ to see self-denial. Jesus denied himself, took up his literal cross and died so that you would be forgiven even of selfishness, and granted a new nature through faith in him.
As in prayer and fasting, we ought to focus our hearts and minds on Jesus Christ in every aspect of our lives. In him we find hope, comfort and strength even to deny ourselves.
(1) comment
The divorce rate has been declining for 40 years. It is about one-third lower now than it was in 1980. Meanwhile — and possibly unrelated — the fraction of Americans unaffiliated with any religion has tripled since 1980. I wonder if there might be a correlation between the falling divorce rate and the falling religious affiliation rate.
As for Ephesians 5, the god of the bible doesn’t say anything. The author is unknown and the text is thought to be written by an imitator of Paul.
Carry on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.