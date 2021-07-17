On July 1, 2016, a terrifying thing happened. Lightning struck the historic wooden dome of the Maryland State House in Annapolis. Miraculously, however, there was no fire and no damage. Interviewed later, Gov. Larry Hogan credited the lack of catastrophe to the 28-foot-high lightning rod that towers above the State House dome. Why, that lightning rod has been there for over 220 years, but it did a spectacular job sending 300 million volts of electricity down its wrought-iron structure, grounding the lightning bolt into the good earth below.
Opening the book of Revelation, lightning is flashing all about (Revelation 1:1-9). Why, the early church is in a storm cloud, buffeted by threats and persecution, as the Roman emperor seeks to be sovereign, lording over all. But John keeps declaring that Jesus is Lord — Jesus is Supreme — and our well-being, our grounding, is in him, no matter what flashes about.
Have you noticed lightning is flashing about us as well, as entities other than Jesus seek to “lord over” us? Be it the deception of civil religion, the surge of racism, the curse of violence, the void of post-modernism — highly-charged forces are seeking to dominate our lives. But John’s revelation is still relevant, reminding us that through Jesus, we too can stay grounded — not burned by idolatry or fried by the world, the flesh, and the devil.
Grasp the sufficiency of the savior. Initially, John underscores the supremacy of Jesus. Other life forces appear to be almighty, but only Jesus, John declares in Revelation 1:5, is “the faithful witness, the firstborn of the dead, the ruler of the kings of the earth” (Rev 1:5). However, despite such certain theology, we’re often ruled by seductive ideology. A dominant ideology is consumerism, which envelops western culture, trumpeting not the Gospel of Jesus but the Gospel of More — more power, more profit, more production, more products, more prestige. But John declares: Jesus is enough.
Embrace the call of the kingdom. Trust in the savior’s sufficiency grows as we major in God-gain, not self-gain. As John’s revelation continues, it’s clear he wants us not only to know Christ but Christ’s mission, for Jesus “has freed us from our sins by his blood,” John notes in Revelation 1:5-6, “and made us to be a Kingdom, priests serving His God and Father” (Rev 1:5-6). We receive from Jesus — to go with Jesus.
But as lightning flashes about, we’re reminded we don’t go with Jesus into tame territory. Instead, the mission field we enter is hostile. Thus, the church at its core is a counter-cultural movement, called to be “resident aliens,” an adventurous colony. Therefore, our most radical act as the church is to be different in Christ, declaring out loud in word and deed (Revelation 1:3), that Jesus is Lord, striving to make manifest his new creation.
Adopt the long haul of endurance. But let’s be candid — that takes time and stamina; you can’t microwave new creation. I love the way John ends the opening verses of Revelation: “I, John, your brother who share with you in Jesus the persecution and the kingdom and the patient endurance … because of the word of God and the testimony of Jesus” (Rev 1:9). Note John’s emphasis on patient endurance concerning persecution and Kingdom work. In essence, John is saying you won’t survive the lightning — you can’t be resident aliens, an adventurous colony — without “a long obedience in the same direction,” to cite Eugene Peterson.
In 1983, Cliff Young, a 61-year-old Australian potato farmer, won the Westfield Sydney to Melbourne Ultra-Marathon, a 544-mile endurance race. Amazingly, Young did the race in his work overalls and gumboots! His first day out was pathetic as Young adopted an odd pace, shuffling slowly, trailing the pack. But soon, things changed dramatically, as Young kept shuffling, never stopping even to sleep, eventually winning the ultra-marathon in five days by a whopping 10 hours. Rewarded for his victory, Young was given a $10,000 prize, but he promptly split it among his support crew and fellow runners, saying he didn’t need a prize. Not surprisingly, Young became an instant celebrity, with his remarkable victory studied for years; in due course, it was concluded that Young’s uncommon endurance resulted from his uncommon pace, the odd way he walked. Why, it was the “Young Shuffle,” as it came to be known, that propelled him, providing the most aerodynamic stride possible.
Frankly, it’s the odd way Jesus calls us to walk that propels us as well. You might call it the “Jesus Shuffle,” as we’re summoned to move through dominant culture in an uncommon way. Oh, at first, we too look pathetic, strangely out of step, but in the end, Christ’s cadence is the most aerodynamic stride possible. And so, I call us to shuffle with Jesus, moving through the storm clouds of civil religion, racism, violence, post-modernism with endurance, with an odd cadence and counter-cultural message, grounded in Christ.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant, and writer. He serves as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
