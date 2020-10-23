“Thy word have I hid in my heart that I might not sin against thee.” (Psalm 119:11 KJV) is the first scripture verse I remember learning in Sunday school. There, at the age of six or seven, began a love of words which has accompanied me throughout my life.
As much as I dislike being “locked down” or “regulated” or restricted in where I can go and whom I can see, the extra time for reading has been a joy. Sure, I wish
I could browse in the public library and head for the new books to find my next good read, but knowing how to get books online and to find books in second-hand stores has been life-saving.
I can also recommend delving into the Bible and using this time to discover those stories we might have heard in a sanitized version as children. It is surprising to find how flawed and rebellious some of those heroes were. By glossing over their sin it seems that our elders did us a disservice. We needed to know that God does not discount people for their sins. Rather he always tries to bring them and us back to his ways. There is hope for us when we stray.
The story of the Old Testament is the prequel to the New Testament. I have heard objections to reading and studying the Old Testament based on the premise that the Old Testament Yahweh is cruel and war-like, whereas Jesus is loving, peaceful, and not at all like Yahweh. When you get into reading the whole Bible, you will find that the Old Testament is the scripture that Jesus learned and taught. In one lesson, Jesus said, “The Scripture you’ve just heard has been fulfilled this very day!” (Luke 4:21 NLT)
Another thing you need to know is that the Bible is not just one book or even two, Old Testament and New Testament. The Bible is 66 books written by many authors. It is a library of writings encompassing history, ancestry, and the records of the rise and fall of kingdoms.
There is poetry including songs of praise, laments, confession and remorse. Wise sayings in the book of Proverbs are attributed to Solomon. Prophecies of warning to idolatrous nations including Israel are there. Also, the prophecies of the coming Messiah are contained in the Old Testament.
Included in the biblical library is the New Testament. Here are the Gospels which tell of the birth of Jesus, Emanuel, God with us. Jesus is the incarnation of the God whose patience, love, and mercy preserved the Nation of Israel so that the Messiah could be born in Bethlehem as prophesied. His death and resurrection completed the plan of God to provide a way of salvation, a way of escape from our human sinfulness, to be able to live as God’s children in an everlasting kingdom.
The remainder of the New Testament consists of the birth of the church in Acts, and instructions for believers in how to live out their faith in a world of unbelief. The last book, the Revelation of Jesus Christ is not a timetable of the events of the last days, but a tableau of scenes of what is already happening in the presence of God where Jesus, the Lamb is at the right hand of the Father interceding for us, and the saints and angels are offering unending praise.
There are many ways to get through hard times like pandemics and family crises. One sure way to come out stronger is to spend time listening to God’s speaking through his word and responding to his invitation to become his child.
Louise is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
