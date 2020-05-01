The current pandemic is a pain, an annoying pause in our routine. But what if it’s a gain and not just a rude interruption?
My wife Robin is a gifted musician who plays keyboard instruments with precision. Early on, I assumed her music came chiefly from her kinetic movement on keys and pedals. Not so. Robin’s music is created equally by the pauses and rests in her performance. Artur Schnabel concurs. As one of the great pianists of the twentieth century, Schnabel wowed audiences with his treatment of Beethoven and Schubert. Responding to inquiries about his brilliance, Schnabel remarked: “I don’t think I handle the notes much differently from other pianists. But the pauses between the notes, ah, there’s where the artistry lies!”
So too for us, the artistry of life lies in the pauses marking our march of days. Handle the pauses well, and life is mastered. Squander the pauses, and life is full of discord. A few pointers for handling the pause of our present pandemic.
Pointer #1 — Affirm: Rush is not reward. We live in one of the most intense, rapid seasons of human history. As Dr. Stephanie Brown has observed: “… Over-scheduling and double-booking have been signs of progress and belonging for two decades. Practices that used to cause embarrassment became proudly rationalized as multi-tasking, a new skill to master. You juggle ten plates while you brag about your 90-hour week and pop your Ambien to get to sleep …”
But now that pace has screeched to a halt, and we hate it. But what if rush is not reward? What if rush is ruin, stunting our growth? Angus J. MacQueen tells of a father who approached James Garfield, when Garfield was president of Hiram College, in Ohio. The dad inquired whether his son’s time at Hiram could be speeded up, completed more rapidly.
Of course, Garfield replied, but it depends on what you want to make of your boy. “When God wants to make an oak tree, he takes a hundred years. When he wants to make a squash, he requires only two months…” As an avid vegetable eater, there’s nothing wrong with squash. But running with Garfield’s analogy, towering outcomes are not rushed, they require extended periods of nurture.
Pointer #2 — Listen: God is instructing. It’s ironic, though our speed, currently, is crawling, God’s velocity is mounting. God is moving much, speaking voluminously, taking full advantage of our new availability. It’s as if God has tried forever to get our attention, and God’s finally got it! As God speaks into our current pause, this wilderness time, God is speaking both a word of encouragement and admonishment. Such balance is reflected in God’s Word spoken through Jeremiah to Israel as they did wilderness time, exiled in Babylon.
First, encouragement: “Do not run until your feet are bare and your throat is dry. (Jeremiah 2:25, NIV).” Or, more graphically, “Slow down. Take a deep breath. What’s the hurry? Why wear yourself out?” (Jeremiah 2:25, MSG) Next, admonishment: “Just what are you after anyway…You [say] ‘It’s no use! I love foreign gods, and I must go after them. (Jeremiah 2:25, NIV).” Or again, more explicitly, “But you say, ‘I can’t help it. I’m addicted to alien gods. I can’t quit.’” (Jeremiah 2:25, MSG)
Jeremiah’s word reminds us that crisis is instructive, creating space for God to challenge idols, the things we truly prioritize, and worship other than Him. A chief idol exposed by the current pandemic is consumerism. Rather than stewarding creation, we tend to trample, chop down and hoard creation. But now this compulsion is being interrupted with startling new outcomes. For example, since quarantined, the world has witnessed a marked improvement in air quality. A
s Bloomberg Green reported, “…Seven global cities, including Delhi, Seoul, Los Angeles, and New York, experienced 25 percent to 65 percent reduction in fine particulate matter or PM2.5 air pollutants during the lockdown, according to a report by IQAir…” Such new creation is ours to retain if indeed we learn during this pause, transforming patterns, surrendering our idols, for God is speaking, revealing, and instructing toward newness of life.
Pointer #3 — Move: seizing the moment. Given the promise of new creation, we must fully claim the new time before us, making the very most of it. The Apostle Paul underscores this necessity. “… Look carefully, then how you walk! Live purposefully and worthily and accurately … Making the very most of the time [buying up each opportunity] … Therefore do not be vague and thoughtless and foolish …” (Ephesians 5:15-17, AMPC).
For me, Paul’s challenge energizes the pauses of life, motivating me to indeed “buy up” this opportunity. Like a Warren Buffet who buys stock during a down stock market, we need to invest in this distressed time, determined to live purposefully, worthily and accurately. In July 1655, the bubonic plague advanced to Cambridge, England, where Isaac Newton was a student. Fleeing to Woolsthorpe, his country estate, Newton began an amazingly productive life-season spending the next two years quarantined, creating, as Thomas Levenson recounts, “… major new insights across vital areas of mathematics — what became calculus, the mathematics of change, and analytical geometry. He created new physics as he used his mathematical discoveries to analyze motion through space and time. He performed experiments to measure gravity’s pull, and then began shaping his most famous idea: universal gravitation, the theory that would connect every object in the cosmos to the flight of that famous apple from bough to ground … All that, while secluded on a remote patch of dirt in Lincolnshire.”
Though we dare not expect to be Isaac Newton during our current pandemic, we must remember, as Levenson points us, that “… whatever aspect of your life … fired your passion before this mess … keep stoking it now.” Don’t get down, discouraged and lethargic. Rather, seize the moment, and steward the pause.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant, and writer. He is serving currently as moderator of the Church of the Brethren. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren in Frederick.
