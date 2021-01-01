It is audacious, even scandalous, but life in Christ contends that hope can arise even from the depths.
And that’s where we find ourselves: the depths. The depths of frustration, the depths of impatience, the depths of separation. And for a good reason: a pandemic. On top of polarization, on top of racism, on top of distrust, on top of exhaustion, on top of anxiety, on top of empty chairs at holiday tables, has pushed us down.
Such suffering, however, should not surprise us. Jesus counseled: “In this world you will have trouble” (John 16:33). Yet we protest: I don’t “do suffering.” But only as we “do suffering” do we indeed enter the depths, knowing the depths of God. As P.T. Forsyth observed: “The depth is simply the height inverted ... The cry is not only truly human, but divine, as well. [For] God is deeper than the deepest depth in [humankind].”
Such depth of God in the depths is articulated in varied ways. For me, a strong expression is surely.
“SURELY he took up our pain and bore our suffering...pierced for our transgressions.” (Isaiah 53:4-5 NIV)
“SURELY he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler and from the noisome pestilence.” (Psalm 91:3 KJV)
“SURELY there is a future, and your hope will not be cut off.” (Proverbs 23:18 NET)
Recently, I chanced across Shawn Kirchner’s choral work “Holy World.” It conveys powerfully the theme of hope amid the depths, the theme of surely: “O, I have seen the beauty of a child, Born into this weary world — Pure and new, placed into The old and care-worn hands. And I have seen how hopes slip away, Slip away like shifting sand — Only to reveal: The rock, and a place to stand. Holy world, holy world, Where sorrows are turning with joy, Holy world: Sorrows are turning with joy. Surely, surely, the rainbow promise of old still remains. Surely, surely there is a voice to which all souls resound. Surely, surely the road is still there, that leads us all back home. And surely, surely a mother waits … for her lost to be found.”
I pray as we now enter 2021, we’ll claim the promise of surely! Not sugar-coating the depths, but newly convicted of surely — surely, there’s life beyond the depths. Confessing yes, “I have seen how hopes slip away, Slip away like shifting sand, [Yet] only to reveal: The rock, and a place to stand.” For “He who calls [us] is faithful; he will SURELY do it” (1 Thessalonians 5:24 ESV).
Such conviction is rooted in hope, not despair. Both can stir within the human mindset. As Thornton Wilder notes: “Hope is a projection of the imagination; so is despair. Despair all too readily embraces the ills it foresees; hope is an energy and arouses the mind to explore every possibility to combat them ... In response to hope, the imagination is aroused to picture every possible issue, to try every door, to fit together even the most heterogenous pieces in the puzzle ...”
Such hopeful exploration is pictured by the psalmist through the image of a watchman. “Out of the depths, I cry ... I wait for the Lord, my whole being waits, and in his word I put my hope. I wait for the Lord more than watchmen wait for the morning ... put your hope in the Lord, for with the Lord is unfailing love and with him is full redemption” (Psalm 130:1, 5-7 NIV).
Yes, full redemption, as out of the depths of His love, God brings us out of the depths of our travail. For no matter the predicament, God still dreams of New Creation. In The Brothers Karamazov, Alyosha notes the attraction of persons to an elder in the monastery Alyosha is frequenting. Alyosha did not “wonder why they loved him so ... Oh! he understood that for the humble soul of the Russian peasant worn out by grief and toil ... it was the greatest need and comfort to find someone or something holy to fall ... before and worship ... [who] knows the truth.” Alyosha concludes the elder is that person, carrying “in his heart the secret of renewal ... that power which will, at last, establish truth on the earth, and all [persons] will ... love one another, and there will be no more ... exalted nor humbled, but all will be as the children of God, the true Kingdom of Christ will come. That was the dream in Alyosha’s heart.”
As we enter 2021, God desires a similar dream to be in our hearts. For God’s intent, in the end, is to transition us into New Creation, a glorious new destination of healing and unfailing love. May that promise of a new day lift you in a new year. For even in the depths, surely, there is hope, for surely, God is true and faithful!
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant, and writer. He serves as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
(1) comment
"Such depth of God in the depths is articulated in varied ways. For me, a strong expression is surely." Who else heard this phrase from their evil depths: "And don't call me 'Shirley." ??
