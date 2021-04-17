The final letter of the New Testament, the book of Revelation, is considered by many to be a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. Yes, aspects of the letter are cryptic, but the word “revelation” (1:1) means “unveiling.” God’s intent in giving this book is to inform, not to confuse. It is to reveal, not to conceal.
The message of Revelation is accessible to the average person, not just to theologians or prophecy buffs. One of my seminary professors, Vern Poythress, told a story about a group of his students who were playing basketball when they noticed the janitor reading a Bible in the corner. They asked him which book he was reading. When he answered, “Revelation,” the young scholars puffed out their chests and asked him if he would like their help in understanding so complicated a book. Surely, they thought, he would be lost without their guidance. They asked him, “Do you understand what you are reading?” The janitor answered, “Yes.” Doubting his ability to understand, they smugly inquired about his interpretation. The man answered, “Jesus is gonna win!” He nailed it.
Our interpretation of Revelation will be aided by recognizing that, like portions of the Old Testament books Ezekiel, Daniel and Zechariah, it belongs to the class of literature known as apocalyptic. Apocalyptic literature is characterized by vivid imagery and symbolic numbers. It paints in broad strokes. It is more impressionistic than realistic. It is more like watching a dramatic film than reading a legal document.
With that in mind, when you read Revelation, you should look for the big message, rather than try to identify every element in the book. The big message is that God rules over history and will bring it to its consummation in Jesus Christ. Amid all the political turmoil and cultural degradation, Jesus rules over all things. He is drawing people to himself and will one day judge the world in righteousness.
The original recipients of the letter were Christians who lived in the first century, but its message belongs to Christians down through the ages. The original addressees suffered persecution under the Roman emperor Domitian. In Revelation, God assures his beleaguered people that he rules over history, and in the end, Christ and his church will prevail. These assurances speak to the church in America that is confronted by an anti-Christian cancel culture.
The focus of the book of Revelation is on the present, not the future. It was written to encourage first century Christians about “the things that must soon take place” (1:1), not to provide a description of the end times. This makes sense, for believers suffering in the first century would have found no encouragement from being told what would happen centuries after their day.
Revelation reminds us that there is more to life than that which meets the eye. Behind all human conflicts is a more fundamental battle in the spiritual realm between God and Satan (Chapter 12). Abraham Kuyper, Prime Minister of the Netherlands in the early 1900s, wrote, “If once the curtain were pulled back, and the spiritual world behind it came into view, it would expose to our spiritual vision a struggle so intense, so convulsive, sweeping away everything within its range, that the fiercest battle fought on earth would seem, by comparison, a mere game. Not here, but up there — that is where the real conflict is engaged. Our earthly struggle drones in its backlash.”
The book of Revelation pulls back the curtain so that we can be reminded of this spiritual conflict.
There is much we can learn from the book of Revelation. After 30 years of shrinking away from preaching through it, I am going to tackle it. Its message is too important to avoid.
