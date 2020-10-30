A few years ago I found myself in a surprising conversation with a wonderful, respected, and highly-accomplished individual.
Our conversation tilted toward the current events of that week, which were highly political in nature. She expressed to me her disgust with a particular situation, which didn’t surprise me (in fact I shared her frustrations over the matter). What she said next, however, was shocking to me. She told me that she had a friend of over 20 years, whose political views and opinions on this topic were the opposite of hers. In a tone that was sober and sincere, she expressed that because of this difference she felt they could no longer be friends.
Events of recent months, mixed with the diatribes of concurrent election cycles, have demonstrated — and brought to greater light — some of the great, long-standing divisions that exist between us. Though we live in the same state, the same country, shop in the same stores and drive on the same roads as one another, we have different experiences, different opinions and different approaches to address the challenges of today.
Our next-door neighbors, the ones who’s kids grew up with ours and with whom we’ve exchanged kindnesses for years, may be flying a flag in their yard or window right now that represents something we don’t agree with. Does that mean that we cannot be friends? Does that mean that we can’t look past differences to see the commonalities, the common desires, goals and the common goodness that we share? In case you are uncertain about how to answer, I want to be clear on this point: the answer to all of these questions is a resounding “NO!”
Let me provide two examples of scriptural support for this stance. There are many, many more.
1. Christ taught very clearly that all commandments and codes of conduct could be simply summarized in just two laws. First, love God with all your heart, might, mind and strength. Second, love your neighbor as yourself (Luke 10:25-37). When challenged by the question, “Who is my neighbor?” Christ used the parable of The Good Samaritan to make His point. This was significant because there were great social, religious, political and historical divides between the Samaritans and the Jews of Christ’s day. His parable clearly suggests that the differences that exist between us should not be allowed to keep our hearts from inclining toward one another, to keep our hands from reaching out to each other to comfort and to strengthen.
2. Christ’s parting words and counsel to his apostles included a new commandment — a commandment that was to be the key evidence by which others would know that they were His disciples. What was the commandment? Love one another (John 13:34-35).
If, like my friend, we are tempted to sever a precious connection with someone because we discover a divide in our ways of thinking, or in our beliefs, I recommend considering an adage from a wise mentor of mine: “If two people always have the same opinion about everything, then one of them isn’t needed.”
Since no two people always have the same opinion about everything, we must, by this same logic, conclude that everyone is needed. Therefore, when advocating such causes as inclusion and tolerance, we must take care that those things of which we speak are not offered only to those whose opinions reflect our own. To do so would epitomize exclusion and intolerance.
We live in a time long foretold to be a day when the “love of many” would “wax cold” (Matthew 24:12, Doctrine and Covenants 45:27). There is much evidence around us to confirm this description. However, it does not have to be so with you and with me. We can love others, and we can do so without compromising our own principles and beliefs. We may not always be able to agree with others on certain matters, but we can disagree without being disagreeable (President Gordon B. Hinckley, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg). Whatever flags we are flying in our yards or windows, may we also be sure to fly — by our thoughts, words and actions — the flag of love.
Let us ensure that our neighbors — especially those that look, think, or believe differently than we do — feel that we genuinely love them as ourselves. Regardless of our differences let’s make it clear that that we live first and foremost by the creed to love one another. Surely, this movement supersedes all others, and it is a telltale sign of the greatest of all causes we might choose to champion.
Michael Turner serves as a counselor in the Frederick Stake Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frederick. He is also a professor at Mount St. Mary’s University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.