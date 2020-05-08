He was a man who lived for sexual gratification and worldly honor. At 18 he took a mistress who in time bore him a son. Thirteen years later he discarded her, desiring to marry into wealth.
Tormented by guilt over his lack of self-control and absence of virtue, he fell into a pit of despair. One day, weeping uncontrollably, he heard a child’s voice from a neighboring house calling, “Take up and read; take up and read.”
He writes in his autobiography, “Checking the torrent of my tears, I arose; interpreting it to be no other than a command from God, to open the book, and read the first chapter I should find ...”
The verses upon which his eyes fell were Paul’s words in Romans 13:13-14: “not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and debauchery, not in dissension and jealousy. Rather, clothe yourselves with the Lord Jesus Christ, and do not think about how to gratify the desires of the sinful nature.”
He put the volume down. God’s Spirit so worked in him that he could conclude, “No further would I read, nor needed I: For instantly at the end of the sentence, by a light as it were of serenity infused into my heart, all the darkness of doubt vanished away.”
The man of whom I’m speaking is Augustine (354-430 AD), the brilliant theologian whose influence on Western Civilization is immeasurable.
Are you perplexed about life? Are you in the pit of despair? Do you have doubts about Christianity?
Do what Augustine did: “Take up and read. Take up and read.”
“Faith comes from hearing the message, and the message is heard through the word of Christ” (Romans 10:17). The Bible has within itself the power to convict and to persuade the reader of its Divine authority.
Thomas Scott was an Englishman who lived in the late 1700s. His father’s plan for him to become a surgeon failed, and he didn’t want to be a cattle herder, so by default, he became a clergyman. Since Scott did not believe the Bible to be the Word of God nor Jesus the Son of God, he found the pastoral ministry to be a hollow endeavor. But a fellow must eat, so he persevered.
Through his study of the Bible, the reading of Christian books and the patient friendship of John Newton, Thomas Scott came to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ and went on to become a fine evangelical preacher.
Scott titled the story of his conversion The Force of Truth.
God’s Word is like a lion. It doesn’t need to be defended. It just needs to be let loose. It’s powerful. It’s persuasive.
“The Word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12).
Are you a skeptic? Do you have doubts? Have you written off the Christian faith? Take up and read the Bible.
Peter Kemeny is the pastor of Good News Presbyterian Church of Frederick, a congregation of the Bible-based denomination, the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church (www.goodnewspres.org).
