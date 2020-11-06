Thanksgiving, such a glorious holiday!
This national holiday is celebrated by being grateful for all that we have been given by God – our lives, our families, our health, our homes, our spirit, our livelihoods, our friends and more. While we observe thanks on the fourth Thursday of November, we really have the chance to thank God everyday, as we awaken to each pristine morning with new and endless opportunities for serenity, praise, love, courage, healing, growth and many other blessings. ‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of Baha’u’llah has written “…to thank God for His bounties consisteth in possessing a radiant heart, and a soul open to the promptings of the spirit. This is the essence of thanksgiving.”
Being thankful or appreciative does not have to be observed just one day of the year – the more we are thankful, the more we are blessed. Gratitude is such an all-encompassing action, and when we put our mind to thinking about all that we have, we gain a positive mindset that enables us to focus on the positives or blessings in our lives, which in turn sets us on an upward spiral toward joyfulness.
Gratitude can change people, because it helps one appreciate all that they have, rather than dwelling on what is lacking in their lives. Baha’u’llah, the prophet founder of the Baha’i Faith, mentioned: “The essence of charity is for the servant to recount the blessings of his Lord, and to render thanks unto Him at all times and under all conditions.”
Gratitude is one of the greatest blessings you can bestow upon another human being. Additionally, when you are thankful to someone, not only is that person uplifted, but you also enjoy the serenity which is a result of showing your appreciation.
Several years ago at work, a friend shared a story when she encountered a coworker who seemed very sad and, almost angry at everyone most of the time. This puzzled my friend as she was very kind when meeting and talking to her, and tried to not only make polite conversation, but to befriend this lady and offer some kindness and cheer. Little by little their conversations became more enjoyable, about the work they shared, the future after retirement, and life in general. It became evident to my friend that her positive attitude was having a beneficial effect on this formerly unhappy soul, seeing her as a friend and not an annoyance. By praising her for her ideas and comments, the lady became more lighthearted. Not only was she a happier person, but the delight spread to others.
This brought to mind what ‘Abdul-Baha revealed about thankfulness and kindness: “So far as ye are able, ignite a candle of love in every meeting, and with tenderness rejoice and cheer ye every heart. Care for the stranger as for one of your own; show to alien souls the same loving kindness ye bestow upon your faithful friends. Should any come to blows with you, seek to be friends with him; should any stab you to the heart, be ye a healing salve unto his sores; should any taunt and mock at you, meet him with love.”
As we think about thankfulness, on Thanksgiving and everyday, here is a special prayer for thankfulness and humanity — “ O Thou compassionate Lord, Thou Who art generous and able! We are servants of Thine sheltered beneath Thy providence. Cast Thy glance of favor upon us. Give light to our eyes, hearing to our ears, and understanding and love to our hearts. Render our souls joyous and happy through Thy glad tidings. O Lord! Point out to us the pathway of Thy kingdom and resuscitate all of us through the breaths of the Holy Spirit. Bestow upon us life everlasting and confer upon us never-ending honor. Unify mankind and illumine the world of humanity. May we all follow Thy pathway, long for Thy good pleasure and seek the mysteries of Thy kingdom. O God! Unite us and connect our hearts with Thy indissoluble bond. Verily, Thou art the Kind One and Thou art the Almighty.” — ‘Abdu’l-Baha
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.