Part of the sacred heritage of growing up in a church with no instrumental music is the memory of many wonderful hymns like:
“Love divine all loves excelling,
Joy of heaven to earth come down,
Fix in us Thy humble dwelling,
All Thy faithful mercies crown,...” — Charles Wesley
This hymn is one of the many that Charles Wesley wrote and that millions of Christians have sung for hundreds of years.
The old hymns of the church were a powerful form of worship. We had books with words and music, and with the help of public schools that taught music theory, children and adults learned to sing a capella in three or four part harmony. A song-leader, having started with a suitable pitch, directed the tempo. We sang with enthusiasm and with reverence for the Lord God whom we worshiped.
The hymns of the church then and now are a source of treasured wisdom and beauty. They can express our deepest feelings of joy or pain. If the words were sometimes difficult to understand, rather than changing them to simpler words, we were taught the correct meanings. This often involved telling a story from the Bible which enhanced our enjoyment of singing the hymn.
This tradition of singing in worship is based in scripture. The book of Psalms is actually a hymn book. King David was a musician from his youth. His days on the lonely hills of Judea, caring for sheep, were probably filled with making music and composing the poetry of the psalms. Other psalmists’ writings were added to those of David to compose the Book of Psalms.
Our English version is comprised of 150 songs for different occasions and purposes. Many of our beliefs about God and our relationship to him are expressed in the psalms. As with our modern hymns, we can turn to the psalms for comfort or encouragement. They can help us to lament our losses and celebrate our victories.
In these days of quarantine and relative isolation from our friends and fellow believers, the songs of the church can also bring solace to our bruised hearts. One that I have turned to since my youth is:
“Sweet hour of prayer, sweet hour of prayer,
That calls me from a world of care,
That bids me at my Father’s throne
Make all my wants and wishes known.” — William W. Walford
Often when I am awakening, splashing water on my face, songs will bubble up as I contemplate the day ahead. This one often comes to mind:
“Jesus keep me near the cross,
There a precious fountain,
Free to all, a healing stream,
Flows from Calvary’s mountain.” — Fanny J. Crosby
The library of songs in my head comes mainly from the Methodist Church and that treasure is priceless to me. Sometimes I can only remember one verse or just a phrase. Then I thank God for the internet search engines which in no time at all provide me with the whole text. Some people think that the old hymns are no longer relevant to younger believers. Actually, they are often memorable ways of teaching, understanding and recalling the essential doctrines of our faith in Jesus.
For me it is not a matter of choosing either hymns ancient or modern. Both can be appreciated and used to express our worship and our human frailties, while reminding us that God is bigger than our circumstances. God is able to still the troubled waters of our country. He can heal the broken relationships and help us to find ways to accept and to love one another. He can comfort the broken-hearted. The psalms and songs help us to give voice to our need for forgiveness and healing.
We are meant to meet together, not separated by the walls of our homes and using only electronic devices. Even in countries where persecution is rampant, Christians take calculated risks to meet together to sing, to pray and to share the Lord’s Supper in order to remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ until He comes. Let us pray for leaders who can help us to achieve this goal and to pray for the day when we will be able to say again:
“I rejoiced with those who said to me,
Let us go to the house of the Lord.” — Psalm 122:1 NIV
Louise is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
