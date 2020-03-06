Though I feel strongly about this subject, there is a little thought that writing about it is best left to this column’s clergy writers.
I am grateful to be on the receiving end of their instruction, encouragement and enthusiasm for Christ. Today though, I want to share why worship is important to me.
I was preparing to write this column recently, and was going nowhere with it. I realized I needed to just set aside my writing plans to worship and honor the Lord. Quality worship times don’t happen as frequently as I would like. That morning I took advantage of the availability and pulled out one of my favorite CDs, recorded by a mother and daughter team from Bath, North Carolina. It is entitled “Here with You.” Calmness, and a spiritual peace were my reward for listening and worshipping with this duet.
Private worship can take other forms other than music, but praise music is a favorite form for me. Scripture reading, as well as stopping to pray, are also strong components of daily devotions that increase our faith. Another possibility is to read something that inspires me, like testimonies of people who have overcome difficult life situations, with God’s help.
But, why is taking time to worship privately and with other like-minded people so important? It is an acknowledgement of who God is, His majesty, and Lordship over my life and all of creation. Psalms 98–100 are examples of this. Worship is our response to the love, grace and mercy of God that is evident in our lives.
The practice of public and private worship means more to me today than it did earlier, when I didn’t fully realize its importance.
I hate to admit there was a time when I scoffed at a small group of people visiting the Methodist Church we attended in the 1960s. The visitors were part of a nearby Christian retreat weekend, called, “Camps Farthest Out.” I thought they were “far out” too, and were showing off their spirituality, all because they raised their hands while singing some of the morning hymns. My critical and judgmental spirit surfaced toward them doing that.
As it turned out, there was another couple from that church who also attended the retreat. They later told me about “Camps Farthest Out,” which is a world-wide organization that had grown out of the 1960s “Charismatic Renewal Movement.” It took a good bit of growing in my faith for me to value and appreciate people who outwardly worshipped differently than I did. It also took my exposure and ultimate participation in the renewal movement to understand that the visitor’s Holy Spirit beliefs are grounded in scripture, and those beliefs are just as applicable today as they were for the early Christians.
I now understand what it meant for those visitors to express their faith publicly and enthusiastically. I understand, too, the importance of the passage from Psalms 96:4, “For great is the Lord and greatly to be praised. He is to be reverently feared and worshipped above all gods.”
Obedience to that command brings honor to God along with guidance and joy to the worshipper, as found in Psalm 16:11, “You will show me the path of life; In your presence is fullness of joy; At your right hand are pleasures forevermore.”
Those are just some of the rewards of worship for those who want to make it a habit.
Shirley Pritchard lives in Frederick and attends Brook Hill United Methodist Church. Writing and oil painting have been fulfilling ways to express her faith and creativity.
