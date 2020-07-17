The word itself is out of current usage, but the dictionary defines lovingkindness as “love and benevolent affection.” The synonyms for it are: kindness, caring, compassion, as well as generosity and giving. This compound word can be hyphenated, separated into two words, or joined together. The personal qualities it represents are admirable, and most of us would want them to be present in us.
In David’s Psalm 63, about God’s lovingkindness, it is evident that David derived his love and generosity from a relationship with God, for which he was deeply grateful, and even said it was “better than life.”
Recently I listened over YouTube to a 1970’s praise and worship song called, “Thy Lovingkindness,” which was recorded in 1974 by the Maranatha Singers for their Praise Album. The song is based on Psalm 63:3, “Because your loving kindness is better than life, my lips shall praise You.”
The backdrop for this Psalm finds David by himself in the wilderness of Judah. He could have been going through many emotions at the time; fearfulness, loneliness, and confusion. In this alone time, David seemed to be contemplating what was important to him — was it the honor, wealth, and privileges he had, or was it the love and grace of God in his life that mattered most?
Often, when we are in our own wilderness, we question why it is happening, or begin to doubt whether God is aware of what we are going through, or even cares. David on the other hand, used praise and thankfulness to God for His favor and presence in his life as a weapon against those negative reactions and emotions.
Whether we feel like we are in a “wilderness” at this time or not, and feeling forgotten, God has not forgotten, nor has He forsaken us. His promise is, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” Hebrews 13:5. God’s very nature is to love and to love unconditionally. That is the type of love He also calls us to give away to those around us. We are to “clothe ourselves in compassion, kindness, hospitality, gentleness and patience.” Colossians 3:12
We have seen lovingkindness exhibited in recent news stories during the current pandemic. There have been constant examples of selfless love for others, from sacrifices made by those in the medical field and other essential workers working in varied occupations. Love and appreciation for these workers’ efforts have been expressed in sincere and creative ways.
The thoughtfulness of others and their needs shows a maturity in love and selfless giving that may not be as visible and inspirational to others as it is during this present crisis. I have been inspired by the men, women and children who are finding ways to fill a need for masks, and other supplies, the making and delivery of food, as well as grocery shopping for the homebound or elderly. Others have sent cards and made calls of assurance to encourage and show support for family and friends. The opportunities have been many, and the solutions have been accomplished in varied and surprising ways to comfort and provide for the required needs.
In our virtual world of lost personal contact, people are finding ways to again build bridges of outreach, and to be channels of faith, hope and love that compensate for any lack we feel in our being alone. It is heartwarming to be sure, and so appreciated by those on the receiving end.
Shirley Pritchard writes from Frederick, where she virtually attends Brook Hill United Methodist Church with her husband Bill.
