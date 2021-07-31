It is a cool summer evening. With eyes closed and head resting on folded arms against the shade tree, the countdown begins. Children scatter to find hiding places, until the cry of “ready or not, here I come!” rings out.
Although the game has been played by children for ages, the best-known game of hide and seek is recorded in the Bible. In Genesis 3, we are told that God walked in the garden in the evening and met with Adam and Eve. It was probably the time when God was teaching them and revealing who he was: their creator and friend. The rules of the garden included the responsibilities of caring for the plants, naming the animals, and learning about their needs. Everything they needed for their own pleasure and nourishment was provided. However, there was one restriction. They were forbidden to eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.
The Bible story goes on to tell that one day, Satan, in the disguise of a beautiful serpent, found Eve on her own in the vicinity of the forbidden fruit tree. He twisted the words that God had said and convinced her that God had a selfish motive for denying them more knowledge. So Eve gave in and tasted the fruit. Knowledge of forbidden kinds can give a temporary high, just as forbidden drugs and activities do. Just like substance abuse, it can become addictive. Not surprisingly, Eve did not want to be alone in this experience of disobedience to God’s rule. She took some of the fruit and gave it to her husband.
We may wonder why God placed Adam and Eve in this dilemma. Why would he make it possible for them to choose to disobey him? Why did he not instead create human robots who would love him and walk with him and never have the choice of knowing about evil?
I believe that God wanted true friends who, come what may, would respect and love him by their own choice. Love must come from the heart and be given freely.
The disobedience of our forefathers and mothers was the beginning of the game of hide and seek that humankind has been playing with God for all time. When God came to the garden for his evening walk with man and woman, they did not run to meet him. In fact, they were nowhere to be seen. God called out to them, “Where are you?” They answered, “We heard you, but we were afraid and ashamed, so we hid.” The experience of fear and shame was the result of the broken relationship with God. They knew they had done wrong.
The wonderful lesson of this story is that God found them. He covered their shame with the skins of animals that had to die for that purpose. He created a barrier between them and the tree of life because he knew that nothing could be more terrible than a life of sin and pain, and separation from God for all eternity. But he did not desert them. He was with them although their life outside the garden was hard.
God was not surprised by the disobedience of Adam and Eve. He did not go back to the drawing board to start on a Plan B. The Bible says that Jesus Christ, the son of God, was slain from the foundation of the world. Before we sinned, God’s original plan provided for a redeemer, a savior. The Bible, both the Old and New Testament, is the history of God’s working through his creation to find and make friends of people who would believe in him and return his love. He called them and made an agreement of blessing to prepare a nation that would give birth to the Messiah, Jesus. His name means God with us. His mission is to save all people from their sins.
God is still seeking the lost and those who are hiding from their shame and fear. While he has always been seeking, many have turned away from him and closed their ears and their eyes to what God has revealed to all the world. The essence of the Gospel is found in Luke 19:10: “For the Son of Man came to seek out and to save the lost.” Jesus’ resurrection from the dead is evidence that he has the power to restore us to the right relationship with God.
You may feel lost and that you have hidden so well that God has forgotten all about you. Psalm 139:7-8 says, “Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence? If I go up to the heavens, you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, you are there.”
You are not lost to God. Just call out to him, “I am coming!” And he will respond, “You are safe,” as Jesus runs toward you with open arms.
Louise Parsons is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
