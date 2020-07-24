The changes brought about by the COVID-19 virus have been staggering.
Who could imagine something too small to be seen without a microscope could cause such a toll to human lives, destruction to financial markets, termination of millions of jobs, and disruption of supply chains around the world?
Over my adult life I have tried to prepare for unforeseen conditions. We would always keep some extra food in the house, sacrificed to save a little extra cash in the bank for emergencies (which always came), and tried to keep our cars filled above half tanks of gas. As young parents with very little resources, we bought term life insurance. Like auto insurance, we hoped we wouldn’t use it. If needed, it would serve its purpose.
I grew up in a family who didn’t have much, but we enjoyed fishing together. I have heard many times that calm seas don’t make good sailors. That thought has proven true in my life. The greatest and longest-lasting lessons I’ve learned have resulted from hard times and difficult circumstances. I’m guessing all who read this have experienced challenging and heartbreaking times. There must be opposition in all things for us to know the difference between sorrow and joy.
While many of us may be suffering right now, there are three truths I encourage you to remember:
1. You are precious to God. He loves each and every person who has come or who will ever come to the earth. Beyond what an earthly parent is capable of, our Creator loves us perfectly, knows of the challenges we are facing, and wants us to be happy. Through His son, Jesus Christ, we’ve been shown the way to pattern our lives. We can feel His love through obedience to the commandments and service to others. This doesn’t mean our lives are without trials, but He has promised us His support to get through the hard times.
2. Heavenly help is available! You can receive direction and inspiration from beyond the earth’s veil. More than ever, it’s critical to hear Him. You can receive personal revelation, “I will tell you in your mind and in your heart, by the Holy Ghost” (Doctrine & Covenants 8:2). With all the noise and distractions in the world today, we need to prepare ourselves to hear the messages directed personally to us. You can develop a pattern in your life where the Holy Spirit speaks to you. I like reading my scriptures when I first wake up, when it’s quiet, and before my mind gets cluttered with other thoughts of the day. As you nurture that relationship, the volume and influence of the Spirit will become stronger in your life. A modern-day prophet, Russell M. Nelson, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “In the coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost.”
3. Worship is more than once a week. Most people who attend church, attend weekly. Our homes can be sanctuaries of worship and a place where our faith in the Savior can increase. A daily routine of prayer, scripture study, service to others, and love are foundational to increasing our trust in Jesus Christ. Instead of only experiencing the feeling you receive at church one day each week, you can tap into that power every day. Hanging a picture of Jesus Christ in your home is a great way to remind us of our focus and an influence for our choices. Daily home centered devotion has been even more critical over the past few months, while we have been unable to attend church in person.
Just as becoming physically fit requires effort, we can also become spiritually fit. Spiritual fitness will help us go through challenging times with confidence and peace of mind. I know Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice is the answer for whatever ails us. As we follow Jesus Christ’s teachings our priorities are aligned with His and we can receive direction for our lives. When we trust in the Lord, we will never be alone, and He will never let us down.
John Magee is the second counselor of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Frederick. He is married to the love of his life, Stephanie. They have four children, who are all grown up. John’s occupation is selling software to the government, and he enjoys fishing when he gets a chance.
