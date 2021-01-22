When we think about “idol worship,” we often imagine a scene including something like ancient Egyptians bowing down before an animal-headed image.
And it’s true that the ancient pagans liked to have visible gods. But the truth is, nothing much has changed over the millennia, and I’m not referring to the fact that many people still worship graven images as idols all over the world. I mean that all of us in our sinful nature still want to worship idols whether we realize it or not.
Martin Luther, one of the fathers of the Lutheran church, asks in his Large Catechism, “What does it mean to have a god?” And he answers, “That upon which you set your heart and put your trust is properly your god.”
Of course, one of the most popular idols is money. We are tempted to set our heart on it and put our trust in it above all else. We often fail to recognize that money is a part of God’s provision, and whether we have a lot or little, we can rely on God for all things.
Another idol that has become more and more prevalent is the idol of politics. Entertainment in general can be a dangerous idol, and today sports seem to be the new Colosseum. But with the recent curtailment of many sports activities, politics has arisen as a contender. And the political arena seems to be filled with as many ravenous beasts and bloodthirsty onlookers as the Roman arena of old.
When we look at all the problems in our nation and in our world, we are compelled to look for a savior, someone to rescue us from our plight, and many indeed look to that political arena for solace. We are tempted to set our heart on— and put our trust in— offices and politicians. No matter which party you follow, the current situation in our own government has revealed that politics and politicians make for very poor gods. We hope to receive solutions from our leadership. Instead, we simply observe each new madness they devise like the plebeians in the Colosseum stands.
Yes, it is important to be informed about civil affairs, and each of us has a vocation from God to be a good citizen. But in our world of technology and the 24-hour news cycle, we are even more tempted to obsess over and idolize politics. Our television, computer, and smartphone screens offer greater opportunities to connect to our idols than ever before. But such technology also offers us a different opportunity. Perhaps unlike the idol-worshipping civilizations of old, we have the ability to turn our idols off.
Do you find that you have an unhealthy obsession with politics? Is it the constant topic of your conversation? Do you find yourself continuously frustrated or enraged either by politics or the talking heads’ assessment of politics? Be assured you will find little solace in that arena. Politicians make for poor saviors.
We have a true God and a perfect Savior in Jesus Christ. When we look at our world, we are tempted to despair, but Jesus gives us hope. We see unrest and feel anger at our political situation, but Jesus gives us peace. God tells us in Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things.”
Let these be the constant topic of our conversation. Turn off your idols and set your heart and put your trust in the only one who is truly trustworthy: our blessed Lord.
