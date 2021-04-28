There is a widespread misunderstanding about love.
Many people believe love is primarily a strong, even uncontrollable, emotion, but the world can be a poor judge of truth.
I often hear the phrase, “You can’t help who (or what) you love.” However, our sinful hearts love all sorts of unrighteous things. God teaches us what love is in the scriptures.
In the New Testament, love is not primarily a feeling. Love is charity. Love is service. And God is love (1 John 4:8). He does not leave us to understand love on our own. God has served us. It is incomprehensible that the almighty God of the universe should humble himself and serve his creation, but Romans 5:8 tells us, “God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
As Christians, we believe Jesus Christ is the son of God who became man. Though he was innocent, he took upon himself the sins of the world and was crucified and died so that the power of sin and death would be destroyed. We believe that everyone who believes in him is forgiven of sins and given eternal life, the same eternal life Christ brought forth with him when he rose from the dead.
Jesus shows us what love truly is through his service toward us. Jesus tells us in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends.” Laying down our lives means something more than dying. We lay down our lives when we act selflessly, when we think about the well-being of another over ourselves. For example, when we love our children, we serve them with physical care, teaching and discipline. This costs money and time, effort and pain. But we do it because of love, because God has called us to this service.
We are perhaps most confused about the meaning of love in romantic relationships. Oftentimes, we are overwhelmed with emotion and do not think about whether our actions harm the other person. The phrase “we were just so in love” has been used to cover much harm. Even and especially in our relationships, we ought to consider whether our actions harm the other person or tempt them to sin. Romans 13:10 says, “Love does no wrong to a neighbor; therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.”
If we understand that love is not primarily emotion but service, we can understand that we can and must help who we love (double meaning intended).
Jesus himself commands us to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us (Matthew 5:44). Such a love goes far beyond affection, as Jesus himself proves. Such a love extends to mercy and forgiveness.
Notice how God describes love through self-control and selflessness in 1 Corinthians 13:4-6: “Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth.”
Rev. Abraham McNally is the pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Germantown and a member congregation of the American Association of Lutheran Churches. To contact him, email pastor@christlutheranofgermantown.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.