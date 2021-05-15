From the first time my father took me fishing, I was hooked.
Ever since, fishing has been a part of my life. Growing up, most of my family’s vacations were fishing trips, mingled with sightseeing.
While in college, I worked for two sport fishing landings. My job was in the office, but I had permission to fish any boat my work schedule would allow. There were trips leaving all times of the day and night, which enabled me to fish a lot. My life was similar to Peter Pan’s.
Now that I have a family, work 50-plus hours each week, and have more responsibilities, I don’t get to fish a whole lot. But I’ve been able to return to California to fish with my brothers each summer. My brothers monitor the bite and notify me when I should come. It’s not a perfect system, but it has proven effective.
I’ve been on many memorable trips, both good and bad. Last summer’s trip was one that stands out. My brothers and some friends were blessed to be out with some other fishermen on the best day of fishing I’ve seen since 1983. While about 70 miles off the coast of Mexico, we located a massive school of yellowfin tuna. For three hours, every live sardine cast into the water was eaten by tuna within seconds. Sometimes fishermen work together and are able to catch most of the fish hooked. Other times, it’s complete pandemonium.
My father taught me lessons in my youth, which helped me navigate the other fishermen without incident. I knew this type of fishing action was extremely rare, and my heart was full of gratitude. For many on the boat, that wasn’t the case. Once the chaos began, tempers started to rise. Some fishermen struggled with multiple line tangles and lost fish, which led to some confrontational situations. I acknowledge losing a fish due to someone else’s carelessness is frustrating, but tying on a new hook and getting a fresh bait in the water seems like a better option than punching someone in the face!
This trend does not only apply to fishing. It seems common for situations to quickly escalate from small incidents to outcomes of violence. People seem to allow their emotions to lead them.
Because we are imperfect beings, we make mistakes. Those mistakes can impact others physically, emotionally, financially and spiritually. I’m sure we’ve all been on both sides of this description. As with all things, we can turn to the teachings and example of Jesus Christ to find a better way to deal with disappointing encounters.
The Savior endured unimaginable suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane to provide the glorious and infinite gift of his atoning sacrifice for all the sins that had been and ever would be committed. He pre-paid the spiritual debt for all. He expects us to forgive others. “I, the Lord, will forgive whom I will forgive, but of you it is required to forgive all men” Doctrine & Covenants 64:10).
During the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus taught the people to pray (Matthew 6: 9-13), which we refer to as the Lord’s Prayer. Verse 12 says, “And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.” It implies forgiveness for our sins is linked to us forgiving the mistakes of others.
In Matthew 18, Jesus was asked by Peter how many times he should forgive his brother, “till seven times?” The Savior’s response was not seven times, “but, until seventy times seven.” I don’t think he meant for us to forgive 490 times and stop. Evidence of this is found in the parable of the two debtors, which Jesus also taught that same day (Matthew 18: 23-35). Jesus explained there was a servant who owed a king 10,000 talents. The servant did not have the means to repay the debt, so the king ordered that all of the servant’s belongings be sold and the family be imprisoned. The servant pleaded for more time and mercy. After hearing the plea, the king was so moved with compassion, that he forgave the debt. That same servant who received forgiveness was owed 100 pence by a fellow servant. When the debtor couldn’t pay, he was thrown into prison. Word got back to the king of what the servant who received mercy did to his debtor. The king was so upset, he reinstated the debt and imprisoned the servant.
Historians disagree on the value of 100 pence and 10,000 talents, but they all agree the two are vastly different. In one comparison, if the value of 100 pence was $100, the value of 10,000 talents is $1 billion. I believe the amounts were purposely so different, because this is not a story about two servants. Instead, it’s about our relationship with our Heavenly Father. No matter what we do, we can never repay what has been done for us.
During the final moments of his earthly ministry, the Savior provided the perfect example. While on the cross and speaking of the Roman centurions, He said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do” (Luke 23: 34).
The next time something doesn’t go your way or someone cuts off your yellowfin tuna, I invite you to think of the Savior’s example and choose the better response.
Happy fishing!
John is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is currently serving as a Counselor in the Frederick Stake Presidency. He is married to the love of his life, Stephanie. They have four children, who are all grown up. John’s occupation is selling software to the government, and he still enjoys fishing when he gets a chance.
