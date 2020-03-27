When A.W. Pink, the English Bible teacher, was a boy he came down for breakfast one morning. The year was 1902. His father was reading a newspaper article on the preparations being made for the coronation of a new king of England, the first coronation in Britain in 64 years.
While reading the article, Pink’s father commented to his wife, “Oh, I am sorry to see this worded like that.” When she asked for clarification he explained, “here is a proclamation that on a certain date Prince Edward will be crowned king at Westminster and there is no Deo volente, God willing.”
That casual comment stayed with A.W. Pink, for on the day that the coronation had been scheduled, Prince Edward VII was stricken with appendicitis. The event had to be postponed.
Man proposes, God disposes. James wrote, “Come now, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go into such and such a town and spend a year there and trade and make a profit’— yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes. Instead you ought to say, ‘If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that’” (James 4:13-15).
After this pandemic abates, we will likely be a little more cautious about some things — touching public handrails, shaking hands, sitting next to people with runny noses. Perhaps we will also be more cautious about presuming that we are the master of our future. We will make our plans with the proviso, “Lord willing.”
“Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the LORD that will stand” (Proverbs 19:21).
God is sovereign over all the vicissitudes of life. We should look to him in seasons of plenty and of want. The hymnwriter, Margaret Clarkson, wrote, “The sovereignty of God is the one impregnable rock to which the suffering human heart must cling. The circumstances surrounding our lives are no accident: they may be the work of evil, but that evil is held firmly within the mighty hand of our sovereign God … All evil is subject to Him, and evil cannot touch His children unless He permits it.”
The current upheaval is a reminder that there is only one solid rock upon which to build your life: Jesus Christ, who “is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). Jesus said, “Everyone then who hears these words of mine and does them will be like a wise man who built his house on the rock. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been founded on the rock” (Matthew 7:24-25).
I invite you to join a weekly video conference discussion that our church is hosting on A.W. Pink’s classic, “The Sovereignty of God,” at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning April 8. Contact me if you would like to participate (pastor@goodnewspres.org).
Peter Kemeny is the pastor of Good News Presbyterian Church of Frederick, a congregation of the Bible-based denomination, the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church (www.goodnewspres.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.