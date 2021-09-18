When I was a new graduate registered nurse in the Bronx, I met a Jewish nurse. Charlotte had been living in a kibbutz in Israel before working at the same Jewish hospital as I. One day we were talking about our home life growing up. To our surprise, her life in an Orthodox Jewish home had many similarities to my life in a Bible-believing Methodist family. Many of our traditional practices and probably all of our values were shared. For example, Sunday observance for me was not very different from Sabbath in her family.
The reason for this is obvious when you understand that the Jewish faith is the foundation for the Christian church. There are differences, of course, but to understand the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, you have to understand the history of the nation of Israel.
Jesus knew the Torah. He was accustomed to going to the synagogue on the Sabbath. He understood the prophets and the covenant that God had made with Israel. God had promised Abraham that through his offspring all the nations of the world would be blessed. His family was chosen to provide a savior, the Messiah, the Anointed One. The history of Israel is God’s story of the miraculous preservation of the family line of Jacob (Israel) until the time was right to send a savior.
Jesus also observed the holy days and festivals with his family in Jerusalem. You probably remember how at the age of 12, he was separated from his family when they started back to Nazareth. His mother and father found him three days later in the temple discussing the law with the intelligentsia of Israel. He returned to Nazareth, honoring his father and mother until the time for him to be revealed to Israel.
The autumn of the year is the setting for some of the most important Jewish festivals. I am only an interested bystander when it comes to Jewish beliefs and traditions, but the connection of these ancient holy days and their significance to my own faith in God through Jesus Christ strengthens my faith.
A few days ago, I read about Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. These are times of serious remembrance of God’s mighty acts in the past. The shofar, a ram’s horn, is blown to remind us of Abraham’s willingness to believe God and offer his son Isaac as a gift of worship. God accepted his obedience as proof of his faith and not only preserved Isaac’s life but made a covenant with Abraham.
Other names for Rosh Hashanah are Day of Judgment and Day of Remembrance. Yom Kippur is a time of repentance and reverence for God. We Christians also need to remember what God has done, not only in the nation of Israel but in the history of the Church.
We, as Christ-followers in the United States, need to bow in awe and reverence to the God who has blessed us personally and as a nation in the midst of godlessness and evil. Our only hope of salvation is in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob who has blessed the whole world through his son, Jesus Christ. According to the apostle Paul, himself a Jewish scholar and missionary to the Gentiles, we non-Jewish Christians are adopted into the family of God, becoming a part of the spiritual nation of Israel (Romans chapters 1-4).
Festivals and celebrations in the family are a means of transferring values from one generation to the next. Moses and other leaders of the Children of Israel were also instructed to set up stone pillars to mark important events and victories. The people were told to tell their children, to point out the lessons from the past so that they cannot be erased or canceled from their national memory.
Americans also have not only holidays but monuments and plaques to those who have gone before and have impacted our development on every level. We protect even those we don’t like or disagree with because those remembrances raise the conversation about what happened and the visible consequences in our lives today.
In Jeremiah 6, God warns that punishment for oppression, wickedness, violence and destruction is coming. He offers the hope of fleeing the coming judgment. In the words of Verse 16: “Stand at the crossroads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way lies; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls.”
But they answered God, “We will not walk in it.” (Jeremiah 6:16 NRSV)
I pray that America and all people of faith will respond differently and turn to God in repentance and seek his grace and mercy.
Louise Parsons is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
