It was nearly 9 o’clock in the morning. A meeting of Jesus’ followers was taking place. Besides the apostles, there were others who had known Jesus and who had watched him die. There were many, perhaps all of them, who had seen the risen Lord after he was raised from the dead. Now they were watching and waiting.
Before disappearing from their sight, Jesus had told them to wait in Jerusalem until they were “clothed with power from on high” (Luke 24:49, Acts 1 NIV). He said that the Holy Spirit would come upon them and give them power to be Jesus’ witnesses. We can imagine the thoughts racing through their heads as they hurried back to Jerusalem, gathering followers as they approached a meeting place they had used before.
As they met together, their thoughts and discussions were not about a mission statement or achievable objectives. They did not include recruitment policies or a long-term vision. Jesus had only told them they would be his witnesses. The only plan was to wait. The only thing they knew to do was to pray. And that was exactly what Jesus had in mind. As they prayed, a spirit of unity came over them. They were listening and waiting for further instructions.
We don’t know for sure how long the prayer meeting lasted. They may have been there all night. At 9 o’clock in the morning, on the day of Pentecost, the believers were already assembled to continue with prayer. They needed wisdom from the Holy Spirit. Suddenly, there was a wind roaring through the house. Shutters and doors were banging, curtains blowing and papers flying. As they clutched their cloaks and looked around at what was happening, they noticed a glowing flame of fire above the head of each of them. Was this the same flame that had alerted Moses to the presence of God in the fiery bush? The believers began worshiping and praising God in many different languages under the power of the Holy Spirit.
Pentecost was one of the major celebrations in the life of Israel. Jews from all over the known world who had been scattered by exile and persecution, even before their present Roman occupation, dreamed of returning to Jerusalem for the Feast of Pentecost. It is still true that faithful Jews dream of returning to Jerusalem someday to pray at the Wailing Wall and to walk in the land of their forefathers. This Feast of Pentecost was one of those occasions. Thousands of faithful, God-fearing Jews and Gentiles had returned to worship in Jerusalem. Many different languages were heard in the streets of Jerusalem much like New York or London today.
After the prayer meeting had been interrupted by the Holy Spirit’s strong presence, the believers poured out into the streets praising and proclaiming that Jesus is Lord. People came running to see what the commotion was about. Miraculously, the explanations by Peter and the other believers were heard by the foreign visitors in the languages that they knew. It was the reversal of the Tower of Babel (Genesis 11), where the languages were confused and people no longer understood each other. The blessing of Pentecost seemed to be a unifying gift of the Holy Spirit so that everyone could understand the good news of Jesus Christ. Whether the miracle was in the speaking or the hearing is not very clear, but all of the visitors to Jerusalem said, “we hear them declaring the wonders of God in our own tongues” (Acts 2:11).
Hecklers and cynics will always try to cast doubt and question the character and behavior of those whom they don’t understand. Drunkenness was suspected even though it was so early in the morning. But many others believed the good news of Jesus, and “about three thousand were added to their number that day” (Acts 2:41). Those who opened their hearts to listen were convicted by the truth and asked what they could do to be saved.
Pentecost is often referred to as the day the church was born. The story of the church is not finished yet. Even today there are attempts on its life and liberty, but Jesus promised that he would build his church, and the gates of hell could not overcome it (Matthew 16:18). The foundation on which the church is built is the truth of the resurrection of Jesus Christ by the power of God to overcome sin and death. Martyrs throughout the ages have given their lives to defend and to spread the gospel. We are the beneficiaries of those sacrifices, and we must be ready to testify to the truth even if it costs us our personal life and liberty. We who follow Jesus have signed on for the same life-long commission. Our task is to be his witnesses.
Louise Parsons is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
