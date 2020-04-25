Work began to rehabilitate and restore a 180-year-old school house in Rocky Springs, a nonprofit organization announced.
Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, Inc., the nonprofit organization that owns Rocky Springs School House, announced that stabilization work on the school house is underway.
The project is Phase I of a multi-phase project to rehabilitate and restore the school to its original appearance and be used as a public center for historical interpretation and research about the history of the school and the people who used it.
The $27,000 project is funded by grants from The T. Rowe Price Program for Charitable Giving through the Don Mackenzie Charitable Gift Fund, the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, administered by the Maryland Historical Trust, an agency of the Maryland Department of Planning, Delaplaine Foundation, Inc., a private family foundation based in Frederick, Maryland, The Community Foundation of Frederick County, MD (through the Historic Preservation Field of Interest Fund), the Country School Association of America, headquartered in League City, Texas, and individual donors, according to a release from the organization.
Phase one, which is performed by Fitzgerald’s Heavy Timber Construction, includes the recording and documentation of the original roof structure and replacing with a rubber roof on top of school’s stone walls.
The work performed during this phase of the project will prevent further deterioration of the school house while Historic Rocky Spring Chapel aims to raise an additional $200,000 needed to completely rehabilitate the school.
Rocky Springs School House, 7817 Rocky Springs Road in Frederick, is listed on the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties. Built in 1839, it is one of the oldest remaining one-room schools in Maryland and still stands at its original location.
The school functioned as a Frederick County Public School from 1839-1930, serving as the seat of learning for generations of local farm children.
Built for both school and sanctuary purposes, the building served as a public school and house of worship for more than 40 years. In 1882, the Church of the United Brethren in Christ congregation built the Rocky Springs Chapel next door.
The school is also the documented site of a Civil War skirmish that occurred on July 8, 1864, between the Eighth Illinois Cavalry of the Union and the First and Second Maryland Cavalries of the Confederacy, killing and wounding several men and horses. A Civil War Trails market next to the school house interprets gives information of the school’s history for the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.