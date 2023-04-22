The United Nations clearly states in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that “everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.” Similarly, democratic countries should also abide by this human right; however, the largest democratic country in the world, India, has shown that on the world stage, they say one thing, yet act in the complete opposite manner.
Why, you might ask? Let’s look into what’s transpired over the past few months in India, though I could go back centuries. People of India currently do not have freedom of religion and are deprived of human rights, as defined by the United Nations.
Did you know over the past month, India has cut off internet and cell services to Punjab, where a majority of the residents are Sikh? Did you know that initiated Sikhs have been randomly targeted and illegally detained by police in Punjab? Did you know that Sikh journalists have been harassed and illegally detained by police in Punjab?
We live in the United States — why would we care, you may ask. Because as stated by Martin Luther King Jr., “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
This may not directly impact you, but if India, the world’s largest so-called democratic country, can commit such atrocities, are we not at risk everywhere in the world?
In previous articles, I discussed the constant struggle Sikh minorities have faced and currently face in India. Simply stated, Sikhs do not have freedom of religion in India. As a matter of fact, India has refused to acknowledge Sikhism as an independent religion, classifying Sikhs as Kesdhari Hindus (Hindus with uncut hair).
Roughly a year ago, a 29-year-old man, Bhai Amritpal Singh, started Khalsa Vaheer (religious procession) in Punjab. Its main goal is to get the youth off drugs and show them the path to Sikhism. One should be able to do this, right? It seems like it’s common sense that one would agree with getting youth off drugs, but not in India, because of two things: firstly, loss in business (oftentimes direct financial loss to government officials partaking in such atrocities) and secondly, more initiated Sikhs who follow Sikhism. What’s the best way to ensure that Bhai Amritpal Singh is not successful? Commit character assassination and spread fake news. The world’s largest democracy with a population of over 1.4 billion people, is intimidated by one Sikh man and 1.72% of the country’s population. Hard to understand, right?
In a country that is known for its unjust handling of religious minorities and blocking cell service and media service, a country who has a history of genocide among religious minorities (1984 attacks on Sikhs, 2002 attack on Muslims in Gujrat, 2021 attacks on Christians, etc.), what can one expect? In November 2022, the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review process found that India ignored recommendations that included addressing the increasing violence against religious minorities, ensuring accountability of its security forces, and protecting freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. All three of these recommendations are impacting Sikhs in Punjab right now. There is increase in violence against Sikhs, security forces illegally detain and torture detainees, and Sikhs are prohibited to gather in Punjab.
It seems that the Indian government does not have a clear understanding of what a democracy is, for if it was grasped, Sikhs and all other religious minorities in India would have this very important human right, and people like Amritpal Singh would be able to help pave the way for Sikhs in Punjab. We live in a world where power, money and drugs outweigh the importance of religious freedom. I stand with Bhai Amritpal Singh, for I believe that living the life of Khalsa embodies the core of Sikhism: Sarbat Da Bhalla: Blessings to ALL.
Simarjeet Kaur is a graduate of Hood College and an English as a Second Language teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools. She is the author of the Simran and Sehaj book series that is geared toward raising awareness for the Sikh community and creating more multicultural books for classrooms across the U.S.
